ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal court allows FTC lawsuit aiming to break up Facebook to proceed

By Nihal Krishan
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A federal court on Tuesday ruled the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook can proceed, giving the government a major victory as it tries to break up the company for monopolistic behavior.

The decision marks a significant setback for the social media giant, which is accused of abusing its power in the social media market.

"The FTC has now alleged enough facts to plausibly establish that Facebook exercises monopoly power," U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote in the complaint's approval on Tuesday.

The same Washington, D.C., federal court had dismissed the FTC's complaint against Facebook last year, saying the agency was too vague in its complaint and didn't do enough to support its assertion the social media platform had behaved anti-competitively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In its second complaint, Boasberg said the FTC had been "far more robust and detailed than before."

He wrote the agency had adequately alleged Facebook's dominant market share is protected by barriers to entry into the market and that the company has willfully maintained its monopoly power by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook said it is confident it has not behaved monopolistically, especially in regards to its past acquisitions.

The court's decision Tuesday "acknowledges that the agency faces a ‘tall task’ proving its case regarding two acquisitions it cleared years ago," a Facebook spokesperson told the Washington Examiner . "We’re confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims. Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

States ask U.S. court to reinstate Facebook antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Dozens of states led by New York asked a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit filed against Facebook. "Facebook is a monopolist that has exploited its immense market power to crush competition. Through an ongoing course of conduct to 'buy or bury' nascent competitors, Facebook has maintained a monopoly that harms its users and the public at large," wrote lawyers for New York and other states in a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHNT News 19

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission's revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company's request for a dismissal. In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argued that the company pursued "buy or bury" strategy to suppress competition. This is the FTC's second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans' market power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Federal Court#Social Media Platform#The Washington Examiner
Cheddar News

Facebook Parent Meta Loses Bid to Dismiss FTC Antitrust Lawsuit

Meta's request to have a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit dismissed was rejected by a federal judge. Prosecutors presented enough evidence in their latest filing to go forward with the case accusing the tech giant of operating a social networking monopoly through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
LAW
Android Police

The FTC can move ahead with its Facebook lawsuit, possibly splitting Instagram and WhatsApp away from it

Meta’s subdivision Facebook is in for some legal trouble with the FTC over allegations of the social network abusing its dominant position in the market to create what is essentially a monopoly. While the FTC originally filed a lawsuit against the company back at the end of 2020, a judge ruled that it didn’t offer sufficient allegations, forcing the commission to go back to the drawing board. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC’s revised antitrust case has now been cleared by a federal judge and can move forward in court.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
MarketWatch

Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test rule for businesses

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine-or-test mandate for large U.S. businesses, but allowed a mandate for most health-care workers to be in effect. Biden had sought to require employers with 100 or more employees to require that workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative on a weekly basis. Much of the Biden administration's vaccination mandate for larger employers went into effect on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MetroTimes

Judge allows Flint water lawsuit against engineering company to proceed

An engineering firm hired to evaluate Flint’s tainted water system can be held liable in a lawsuit filed on behalf of four unnamed children who were exposed to the contaminated water, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied Veolia North America’s request to be dismissed from...
FLINT, MI
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
Mic

Infamous villain Martin Shkreli is still paying for being the absolute worst

Here’s a riddle for you: How do you turn an infamous pharma-bro into a plain ol’ bro?. If you’re Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager-turned-drug company CEO-turned-convicted felon, the answer is: You get a federal judge to bar you from participating in the pharmaceutical industry “in any capacity” for the rest of your life.
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy