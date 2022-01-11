ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Creek Trail 130 Mi From Twin Falls Is An Off-Roader’s Playground

By Greg Jannetta
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those that enjoy off-roading in Idaho, a desert creek loop trail northwest of Twin Falls might be the crown jewel of the entire state. Have you ever been to Sinker Creek?. Idaho and off-road adventures go together like eggs and bacon. There is so much pristine, untouched backcountry in the...

