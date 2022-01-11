ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You personally attack me:' Fauci fires back at Sen. Paul in heated exchange

The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony Fauci
kfgo.com

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul driving violent threats against me, Fauci says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, on Tuesday accused Republican Senator Rand Paul of spreading misinformation that has sparked threats of violence against him and his family while distracting the public from the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. At a Senate health committee...
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
The Independent

GOP senator dubbed a ‘moron’ by Fauci claims to be drafting ‘FAUCI Act’ off back of exchange

Days after being called a “moron” by White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for making false claims about his financial disclosures, Kansas senator Roger Marshall plans to introduce legislation named for the federal government’s top infectious disease expert that would make such disclosures easier to find. According to multiple reports, Sen Marshall plans to put forward a bill dubbed the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act — or FAUCI Act for short — to make public Dr Fauci’s financial disclosure forms.A spokesperson for Sen Marshall told The Independent the senator will be introducing the legislature, “which...
WEHT/WTVW

“Dangerous” claim provokes Sen. Rand Paul into challenging Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci for making an “authoritarian claim” that he unilaterally represents science. The challenge comes nearly two months after Dr. Fauci made a statement during an interview in late November last year. Rand Paul made the following comments in regards to that statement: “The idea that a government […]
iheart.com

Paul Vows To Bring Fauci To Justice If GOP Wins Back Senate In 2022

“I will be chairman of a committee in the Senate. We will use the subpoena power to bring forth all the records.”. Senator Rand Paul has promised to directly go after Anthony Fauci and bring him to justice over repeatedly lying under oath about his involvement in gain of function research at the Wuhan virology labs.
Radar Online.com

Nancy Pelosi's Son Involved With Five Companies Connected To Criminals & Fraudsters, Federal Investigations Reveal

Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton criticizes 'white moderates' with quote from MLK after Senators Sinema and Manchin backed the filibuster and killed Biden's voting rights plans

Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled dig at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Friday, tweeting out a Martin Luther King quote about 'the white moderate' who ends up blocking 'the flow of social progress.'. It came less than 24 hours after the two holdout senators effectively killed President...
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
