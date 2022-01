Always wanted a laptop with a built-in tablet? If so, then look no further than the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. That’s right, it has a main 17.3-inch ultra-wide screen IPS (3072 x 1440) with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100% P3 color gamut display, alongside an 8-inch full color LCD touchscreen. This means that application sub tools can be displayed on the smaller screen, thus freeing up main screen for content creation, or just use the former for taking notes during online meetings. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

