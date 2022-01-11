ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Charlotte FC select M Ben Bender with No. 1 pick

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PWTk_0diuaPvB00

Just over a month ahead of their debut, Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the No. 1 overall selection in Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft.

Bender was first-team All-America in 2021 and the Big Ten midfielder of the year after scoring seven goals with five assists in 18 games for the Terrapins.

FC Cincinnati had the second pick in Tuesday’s draft, selecting goalkeeper/forward Roman Celentano out of Indiana, while FC Dallas selected forward Isaiah Parker out of Saint Louis with the No. 3 pick. The Houston Dynamo selected forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson out of Duke with the No. 4 pick, while Austin FC picked defender Kipp Keller out of Saint Louis at No. 5.

Charlotte FC currently have 10 international players on its roster, with Bender giving the club some domestic talent with a budget-friendly general-allocation status.

Bender is the third Maryland product selected with the top pick in the MLS SuperDraft, joining Maurice Edu in 2007 by Toronto FC and Leo Cullen in 1998 by the Miami Fusion.

Charlotte FC will play their first ever MLS regular-season game on Feb. 26 at D.C. United. They will make their home debut in front of what is expected to be a crowd in excess of 70,000 at Bank of America Stadium on March 5 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

The Orlando Magic (7-35) travel to Spectrum Center Friday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (23-19). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic vs. Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Hornets are riding a four-game winning...
NBA
myrgv.com

UTRGV’s Walkes selected by Toronto FC in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

UTRGV junior forward Reshaun Walkes was selected by the Toronto FC in the third round (59th pick overall) of the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Tuesday. Walkes becomes the second player in program history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Kyle Edwards (2018-19) was drafted by the Houston Dynamo in the fourth round in 2020.
MLS
WCBD Count on 2

Charlotte FC to play Carolina Challenge Cup at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Major League Soccer team will make a stop in the Lowcountry ahead of the upcoming season. Charlotte Football Club, or Charlotte FC, announced Thursday its preseason plans for the 2022 MLS league, which includes stops at Clemson University and in Mount Pleasant for the Carolina Challenge Cup. The club […]
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Alert: Single game tickets for Charlotte FC soccer now on sale

Calling all Smarties and soccer moms around Charlotte! Have you been hearing about the new Major League Soccer team set to debut in Charlotte this spring, but not quite serious enough about it to buy season tickets? Well, single game tickets just went on sale Friday! That means you can now pick and choose a couple of games to invite family and friends to dabble in your first experience seeing the Charlotte FC!
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Pulido
Person
Evan Bush
Person
Maurice Edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Mls Superdraft#The Houston Dynamo#Toronto Fc#The Miami Fusion#D C United#Bank Of America Stadium
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy