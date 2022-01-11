ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maya Angelou will be on the quarter, making her the first Black woman to appear

By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Mint said on Monday that it will ship out the first quarters featuring American women, starting with poet, writer and activist Maya Angelou, according to The Associated Press. The coin is a part of the American Women Quarters Program, expected to be shipped this year through...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
WASHINGTON STATE
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
Person
George Washington
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
familyeducation.com

25 Must-Read Children’s Books for Black History Month

Editor’s Note: We know raising kids can be hard. That’s why we’re dedicated to making your life easier with the latest and greatest parenting advice and products. We wanted to let you know that if you chose to purchase one of the items featured in this post, we may receive a small commission for it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Woman#Women Of Color#Racism#The United States Mint#The Associated Press#The Cherokee Nation#Chinese#Nation#Cnn
The Conversation U.S.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. Aside from King’s life, the collection chronicles many of the major events that occurred during the civil rights movement. Since joining Morehouse, Crawford says she especially enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how...
INDIA
Variety

Losing Sidney Poitier Reminds Us That Only Four Black Men Have Won Best Actor

We lost Sidney Poitier, and his impact is immeasurable. He was a titan in the industry who broke barriers and Oscar records. He became the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” (1958). At 37, he was the first to win any competitive Oscar for “Lilies of the Field” (1963), which paved the way for Black excellence to be considered attainable by Hollywood-accolade measures. At the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony, Poitier was given an honorary award the same night Denzel Washington won best actor (“Training Day”) and Halle Berry took home best actress (“Monster’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: The role of conservatives in denying equity to Black Americans

The approach of the federal holiday recognizing Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work means this is a good time to think about the difference in equality and equity for Black Americans and the role conservatives play in the fight for equity.  Equality offers all groups the same opportunities and resources without recognizing that […] The post Editor’s column: The role of conservatives in denying equity to Black Americans appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Martin Luther King Day 2022: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy