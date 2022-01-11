ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRJUSD to Discuss Possible Relocation of Dual Immersion Program

 4 days ago
The Board will discuss various options during the Jan. 11 meeting in agenda Item 6

PASO ROBLES—Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will be hearing an update of attendance boundaries and various options during tonight’s meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

The “Elementary Attendance Boundaries Update” is scheduled as an information agenda item, I-6. The item description reads:

The Board of Trustees will be provided with an update of the attendance boundaries process and historical information leading up to this date. Based on the input from the three committees (7/11 Committee, Grade Span Configuration Committee, and Boundary Committee), and the year-long process of evaluated various options, staff is recommending relocation of the dual immersion program and redrawing the elementary school boundaries that will keep all elementary schools open. Staff is seeking direction from the Board of Trustees to continue with recommendation.

Staff will present three options to the Board for discussion. Each option is outlined with benefits and challenges in a PowerPoint. Options are as follows:

Option 1:

•Close the Georgia Brown ES facility, redraw the area to Speck

•Move the immersion program to Pifer, redraw the existing Pifer boundary among the other schools.

Option 2:

•Move the immersion program from Georgia Brown to Speck.

•Redraw the existing Speck attendance boundary to Georgia Brown.

•Minor changes east of US-101 to align feeder patterns

Option 3:

•Move the immersion program from Georgia Brown to Flamson and create a K-8 program.

•Speck would remain neighborhood school and boundaries would be redrawn.

This is an information item only and no decisions have been made. Staff will be requesting recommendations on how to move forward from the Board of Trustees.

The agenda item information and its accompanying PowerPoint can be viewed online here.

The meeting can be watched live through YouTube.

