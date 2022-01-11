ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Using High-Interest Texts and Differentiation to Meet the Literacy Needs of Newcomer MLs/ELLs, 2nd -12th Grades

By NYC Department of Education
iteachnyc.net
 6 days ago

Open to: ENL Teachers, Bilingual Teachers, Content Teachers, Literacy Coaches and Administrators. Opportunity at a Glance:...

iteachnyc.net

Comments / 0

Related
iteachnyc.net

Apply or Nominate a Teacher: How to Fold Things into 3rds, 7ths, and 37ths

Open to: All Teachers – Math Teachers, STEM Teachers. Opportunity at a Glance: Why does it seem easier to fold things into halves than into thirds? 8ths than 7ths? Surprisingly, there is a natural technique for folding things into odd fractions. The solution suggests a curious interplay between the powers of two and odd fractional amounts. During this master class (three sessions), we will start by playing (bring along something to fold, like a tie!) and then encounter a 100-year-old unsolved mystery. See below for session details.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy