Ending the bullying cycle

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks. Still, legal experts who have reviewed the indictment unsealed...
Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing is scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men's No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion...
Martin Shkreli, the “Pharma Bro” who significantly raised the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim, was told by a judge on Friday that he could no longer work within the pharmaceutical industry and was ordered to pay close to $65 million "in net profits from his wrongdoing." In...
Authorities in Texas were negotiating with a man holding hostages, including a rabbi, at a synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said. Police in Colleyville responded...
Tonga, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is under a tsunami warning after a nearby undersea volcano erupted. The blast sent thousands in Tonga rushing for higher ground as waves as high as four feet crashed on the shore.Jan. 15, 2022.
BOSTON/CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States. In Chicago,...
