John Stamos says he’s ‘just not ready to say goodbye’ to Bob Saget

By CNN
 4 days ago
CNN — John Stamos posted a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday to his dear friend and former costar, Bob Saget.

Saget, who died Sunday at 65-years-old, is being deeply mourned by family, friends, and fans.

Stamos posted a photo of him and Saget on his verified Instagram account and wrote, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

“I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor,” Stamos continued. “He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet.”

Saget was in Florida over the weekend for his comedy tour and had posted on his verified social media accounts about what turned out to be his final show. The next day he was found dead in his Orlando hotel room.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies.”

Stamos continued on with his post and concluded with “I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

