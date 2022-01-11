ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

CAIR releases 'Islamophobia in the Mainstream' report

 4 days ago
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a report Tuesday called "Islamophobia in the Mainstream, and in it they detail funding for groups they've determined are anti-Muslim in America.

The report says more than $105-million has been funneled to 26 anti-Muslim groups between 2017 and 2019.

One Michigan mention for an anti-Muslim incident was regarding vandalism at a mosque in Warren in July of 2020.

The report also mentions litigation against Michigan schools for holding diversity training on Muslim culture and "religious competency." CAIR says they have been trying to follow the money and see which groups are funding anti-Muslim activities.

Read the full report below:

CAIR Report | Islamophobia in the Mainstream by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

