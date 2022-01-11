ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Canada Goose Just Dropped 5 New Winter Coats Crafted From Recycled Materials

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtbMj_0diuYwqm00

Last year, Canada Goose announced plans to go fur-free and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025. With a new collection that offers the brand’s largest capsule made from recycled materials to date, we’d say the brand is well on its way.

Called the Humanature Capsule , the offering includes four new outerwear styles, as well as an updated take on its unisex Standard Expedition Parka , which launched in January 2021. The new styles include the men’s Ryker Overcoat and Nairo Puffer and the women’s Ryha Overcoat and Keifer Puffer. Each piece of lightweight outerwear comes in a classic fit. The styles are also wind-resistant and water-repellant—making them useful in extreme conditions.

The capsule is crafted solely from eco-conscious alternatives to conventional materials. The shell of each coat, for example, is made of 100 percent recycled nylon, or what the brand refers to as recycled feather-light ripstop. Canada Goose claims all of the fibers used are responsibly sourced and help make the pieces durable. On the flip side, a few luxe additions include cashmere and fleece chin guards, as well as handy interior straps that allow you to carry the outerwear on your back instead of with your hands or arms. Power stretch cuffs are also added to keep you protected from the elements along with an interior hem that traps in heat.

Canada Goose says Humanature isn’t just a capsule collection, but calls it a “purpose platform.” Aligned with the company’s Sustainability Impact Strategy which was introduced in April 2020, Humanature’s ultimate goal is to “keep the planet cold and the people on it warm,” according to a statement.

You can purchase the Standard Expedition Parka now for $1,950, the Ryker Overcoat for $2,295, and the Nairo Puffer for $1,795. Visit the Canada Goose website for more details.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Latest Collab From Prada and Adidas Uses Recycled Plastic From the Ocean

Adidas and Prada are at it again. The duo have come together to introduce the latest chapter of their collaboration, this time with a focus on sustainability and the introduction of new categories. Available Jan. 13, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will include ready-to-wear, accessories and bags for the first time. These categories are in addition to new takes on the Adidas Forum High and Low sneaker silhouettes. According to Adidas, each piece has been made in Italy by Prada, composed of the Italian luxury brand’s recyclable Re-Nylon fabric. This material was launched in 2019, created through the recycling of plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Prada Teamed Up With Adidas on New Collection of Recycled Clothing—and It’s Available Now

Last week, Prada and Adidas announced the latest chapter in their highly coveted collaboration, which, for the first time, ups the ante with ready-to-wear in addition to the sneakers and bags that previously made a splash. The luxe takes on sportswear staples feature the Italian brand’s eco-friendly Re-Nylon, making good on a sustainability promise it made when the fabric launched in 2019. It’s hard to think of Prada without considering the brand’s long, storied connection to nylon. When Miuccia Prada began working for her family’s leather goods business in 1978, she came up with the heretical idea of nylon not as...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

‘Heavy Duty Ivy,’ Winter’s Leading Menswear Look, Explained

Our current prep revival has largely focused on items synonymous with the post-war Ivy League look: blue blazers, penny loafers, tapered chinos. Though diverse enough to conjure images of Kennedys and Black jazz musicians, this interpretation of Ivy differs from another you may have witnessed or even worn—one that starts with an OCBD, but features jeans instead of chinos, a puffer vest in place of a sport coat and definitely not a tie. Despite being a fairly common uniform across the United States, this look surprisingly bears no name—at least in its home country. But in Japan, what came to be...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Winter is here and that means we've got some shopping to do. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of deals on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon's New Year, New You Sale. When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Goose#Recycled Materials#Winter Coats#Fur
malemodelscene.net

Romeo Beckham Models Canada Goose Winter 2021.22 Footwear Collection

Canada Goose enlists footballer and influencer Romeo Beckham to star in their Winter 2021.22 Footwear campaign. This season Canada Goose Footwear introduces two innovative highly functional styles: Snow Mantra Boot and Journey Boot, designed to thrive in the world outside. The footwear collection is created to conquer some of the harshest conditions, and it was designed with impeccable details.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

7 Intentional Ways to Style Puffer Coats This Winter

Living in New York, there comes a day each winter when it becomes too cold to wear any coat other than a puffer. I love my fall coats: A quilted shell and a plaid overcoat, both which I leave unbuttoned to reveal my outfit underneath. I love to walk—even in winter—but suddenly it gets too cold to wear anything other than a down shield against the frigid air.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sunderland Echo

Warm winter coats: best coats for boys and girls from Boden, M&S, North Face

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. It’s the time of year when days are shorter, nights are longer, temperatures are colder and the weather is wetter. So, we all need...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hiconsumption.com

Canada Goose Goes Sustainable with the HUMANATURE Capsule

Canada Goose is synonymous with warmth, as its luxurious winter coats have become a mainstay in outerwear. Previously, the brand had mentioned that it’s seeking to literally shed its fur by the end of 2022, proving to be a major step forward in cruelty-free fashion. While we’re still a little ways away from that event, the Toronto-based clothiers’ new HUMANATURE collection looks to provide an entirely sustainable set of garments to further cement the brand’s more eco-conscious new identity.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Inhabitat.com

LIVDEN decorative tiles are made with recycled materials

Founders (and step-sisters) Georgie Smith and Hilary Gibbs began with a simple idea to expand options for interior design with decorative tiles to accent any space. They then embedded the idea of sustainability into the business plan and launched LIVDEN. The fresh and innovative patterns add a unique flair to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
outdoorchannelplus.com

Patagonia Moving Swiftly Toward Recycled Materials

Recycled products could reduce the glut of plastics and improve gear for the future. This article was originally titled "The Plastic Problem" in the 2022 Gear Guide issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. "I’ve got just one word for you, just one word. Are you listening?” Mr. Maguire asked Benjamin Braddock,...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The Best Men’s Down Jackets Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

Winter weather is merciless. And the only way to tackle the cold season is by having a well-insulated jacket. Luckily, that’s where a down jacket can become your best friend. Down jackets, aka puffer jackets, are filled with duck or geese feather that acts as a natural insulation barrier to keep you warm even in freezing temperatures. When looking for that perfect down jacket, you must consider the fill count. It’s a rating on how warm the jacket will be; the higher the number, the warmer. While down jackets will prevent you from being cold during extreme weather, some of them...
APPAREL
InsideHook

Homebuilding With Recycled Materials is Growing in Popularity

If you’re thinking outside the box when it comes to building a home, there are a few avenues you could take. There’s the growing interest in repurposing shipping containers for houses both modest and sprawling. There are more archaic methods of building a home in harmony with the landscape that could easily regain popularity.
ENVIRONMENT
People

9,000+ New Winter Clothing Deals Just Dropped in Amazon's Outlet — and These Are the 10 Best

The rumors are true: Amazon's Overstock Outlet is currently overflowing with thousands of winter clothing deals (over 9,000, to be exact). There are tons of amazing discounts to take advantage of, from accessories like headbands, gloves, and hats starting at $7 to a thermal lounge set that over 5,400 people love for just $20. If you need a major coat upgrade, there are some hidden gems in the outlet for as low as $43, like this faux fur hooded jacket that's equally stylish and warm. Plus, you'll find markdowns on customer-favorite brands, too, like Adidas, Champion, and Hanes.
APPAREL
wyo4news.com

Coat Bank in need of warm winter coats

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Coat Bank has given away 116 coats since October 1, 2021. With the weather changing from cold to colder, the need is as great as ever. “The public has been really great about bringing in coats, but we are still in dire...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
businesstraveller.com

Air France launches amenity kits made from 93 per cent recycled material

Air France has launched new eco-friendly business class and premium economy amenity kits, as part of the carrier’s “everyday actions to reduce the use of single-use plastic on board its flights whenever possible”. The new kits are made from 93 per cent recycled material, and feature sustainable...
ADVOCACY
Robb Report

Robb Report

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy