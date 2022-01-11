ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Here’s How to Watch ‘Toast of Tinseltown in the US to See the Funniest British Comedy of the Year

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you’re an American who loves British comedies, you may want to know how to watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US to see one of the funniest new TV shows from across the pond.

Toast of Tinseltown , which premiered on BBC Two on January 4, 2022, is the fourth season of Toast of London , a British TV sitcom created by Arthur Mathews and Matt Berry that follows Steven Toast (played by Berry), an eccentric, middle-aged actor who has as many problems off stage as he has on. Toast of Tinseltown follows Steven’s move from London to Los Angeles, where he meets Russ Nightlife (played by Fred Armisen), a passenger from his flight over, who offers him a place to stay.



Watch ‘Toast of Tinseltown’ $8.32+


Buy Now

In an interview with What to Watch , Berry—who won a BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Toast of London in 2015—talked about the inspiration for the spinoff. “The main inspiration was to take Toast out of his/our comfort zone and plonk him somewhere unfamiliar, with a new set of characters and situations with all the difficulties they create,” he said. Berry also talked about what it was like to return to the series seven years after season 3 of Toast of London in 2015. “I always feel honoured to write with Arthur as he’s not only been someone whom I’ve always greatly admired, but has, over the years, become someone who’s technique and problem-solving skills I’ve adopted, and are now very much part of my approach for all writing. It’s important to borrow from the best,” he said.

So how can Americans watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US ? Read on for how to stream Toast of Tinseltown in America to see Toast’s big move to Hollywood.

When does Toast of Tinseltown air?

Toast of Tinseltown airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on BBC Two and is available to stream on BBC.co.uk .

How to watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US

So how can Americans watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US? Read on for how to stream Toast of Tinseltown in the US to not miss an episode of this British comedy.

Watch Toast of Tinseltown With a VPN Free Trial



Watch ‘Toast of Tinseltown’ With… $8.32+


Buy Now

The best way to watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Toast of Tinseltown airs live and is available to stream for free on BBC ‘s website, BBC.co.uk . To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN . One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN , which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial .

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial , ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . Of course, users can do more than watch Toast of Tinseltown with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as stream services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

So how can you watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN
  2. Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  3. Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”
  4. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK”
  5. Go to Toast of Tinseltown ‘s website on BBC.co.uk
  6. Click “Episodes” and watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US
  7. To watch Toast of Tinseltown live, visit BBC Two’s website and click “Watch live”  on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT).

How many episodes if Toast of Tinseltown ?

Toast of Tinseltown is six episodes.

What is Toast of Tinseltown about?

What is Toast of Tinseltown about? Toast of Tinseltown follows Steven Toast (Matt Berry), an actor, voice over artist and a veteran of London’s theatre scene. After a heated altercation with his former arch nemesis, Ray Purchase, Steven decides to move to America where he believes “leading role” in a major Hollywood franchise movie awaits him. With nowhere to live and no contacts in Tinseltown (aside from his new agent, Brooke Hooberman), Steven accepts the accommodation of Russ Nightlife (Fred Armisen), a passenger he meets on the flight from London to L.A., who doesn’t seem to have any friends other than Billy Tarzana (Rashida Jones), his aide. Toast of Tinseltown follows Steven as he tries to make it in Hollywood while experiencing the hijinks and bad luck that comes with it.

Who’s in the Toast of Tinseltown cast?

The Toast of Tinseltown cast includes British actor Matt Berry as Steven Toast and American actors Fred Armison and Rashida Jones as Russ Nightlife and Billy Tarzana respectively. Read on for the full Toast of Tinseltown cast.

  • Matt Berry as Steven Toast
  • Doon Mackichan as Brooke Hooberman
  • Fred Armisen as Russ Nightlife
  • Tim Downie as Danny Bear
  • Shazad Latif as Clem Fandango
  • Robert Bathurst as Ed Howzer-Black
  • Rashida Jones as Billy Tarzana
  • Isaura Barbé-Brown as Snorky
  • Larry David as Sola Mirronek
  • Adrian Lukis as Blair Toast
  • Harry Peacock as Ray Purchase
  • Aidan Turner as Barney
  • Freddie Annobil-Dodoo as Agent Saucepan
  • Nigel Betts as Dr. Harold Shitman
  • Jaimi Barbakoff as Jennifyer Madraass
  • Guy Combes as Daniel Day-Lewis
  • Gina Bellman as Shepherd Jerbil

Toast of Tinseltown is available to stream on BBC.co.uk with a VPN. Here’s how to watch with a VPN for free .



Watch ‘Toast of Tinseltown’ $8.32+


Buy Now

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0diuYvy300

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ For Free to See Which Queen Will Be Crowned Next

If you can’t wait to see which queen will be next, you may want to know how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online for free to see which contestants will make it to the end and which will be cut along the way. RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered in 2009. The show—which has run for more than a dozen seasons and produced spinoffs around the world—follows host RuPaul‘s search for “America’s next drag superstar.” Each week, the contestants are given different challenges as RuPaul, who also serves as a mentor on the show, and a panel of judges critique their process until...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘The Tender’ Bar For Free to See Ben Affleck’s Heartfelt Performance

Now that Ben Affleck’s performance is officially streaming, many are wondering how to watch The Tender Bar online for free. The good news is, there’s an easy way to stream The Tender Bar online without paying a dime—and we’ve included our best suggestions below. Watch ‘The Tender Bar’ With Amazon… $0+ Buy Now The Tender Bar, which is directed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck, is based on J. R. Moehringer’s bestselling 2005 memoir of the same name. The film chronicles J.R.’s childhood on Long Island after his father, a violent drunk, abandons him and his mother. A colorful cast of characters step in as...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ For Free to See What Happens to Rue & Jules in Season 2

If you’re wondering how to watch Euphoria online for free, you’re not alone. The good news is that fans of the HBO series still have a few options to stream the show without breaking the bank. Up ahead, we’ll explain how to watch Euphoria for free—but first, let’s get into everything you know about the status of Euphoria’s next season. Even before season 1 of Euphoria wrapped, HBO Max announced that the series would be picked up for a second season. But that was in July 2019, and fans of Zendaya’s Emmy-winning performance as recovering addict Rue Bennett eagerly awaited updates about when they could...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Fred Armisen
The Independent

Toast of Tinseltown viewers stunned by surprise Larry David appearance

Toast of London fans were left stunned by an extremely impressive cameo in the character’s television return.Matt Berry brought back his comedy creation Steven Toast for a brand new series set in America, titled Toast of Tinseltown.The series serves as the fourth outing for the character and marks his first appearance in four years.Proving it meant business, the sitcom kicked off in style on Tuesday (4 January) thanks to the appearance of a beloved figure from the world of comedy.Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David showed up in the very first scene, playing a conspiracy theorist Toast was talking...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Toast of Tinseltown review: Matt Berry’s idiotic actor returns – and is just as weird as ever

The past 30-something years in showbusiness haven’t been kind to ageing actor Steven Toast (Matt Berry). His shows have been picketed by protestors, he’s been forced to flog laxatives and Congolese cigarettes, and the old-school London he knows is disappearing. So when an audition for a job in Hollywood comes in, he barely bats an eyelid. “All these British actors are obsessed with working in America,” he booms at his agent in his trademark RP. “If you’re in a s*** show, it doesn’t matter where you film it – you may as well be in your own bed.” But...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Comedy#Tinseltown#The Toast#Bbc Two#Toast Of London#Americans
Daily Californian

Watch ‘Sing 2’ Online Free Streaming at Home Here’s How

How to watch Sing 2 online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] Sing 2 (2021) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [#Sing 2 ] Google Drive/[DvdRip-USA/Eng-Subs] Sing 2! Is Sing 2 available to stream? Is watching Sing 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Sing 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

On The BAFTA List, Good Films, But None About Topics That Worry Us Most

Not so long ago, it looked as if the movies had firmly embraced topicality. Digital technology had radically shortened the production cycle. Ferociously reportorial writers and/or directors like Mark Boal, Aaron Sorkin and Oliver Stone were speeding toward the screen with timely, “ripped-from-the-headlines” films like Zero Dark Thirty, The Social Network and Snowden even while their real-life characters and plot lines were still unfolding. It was pretty heady stuff, all caught up in Congressional scrutiny, court transcripts and debate about ongoing government surveillance of just about everyone. The news-movie mash-up helped us to figure things out. Some of it was even...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Hallmark Star Defends Shift To GAC After Former Fan Says They Won't Be Watching

For years, Hallmark has been the go-to place to catch some of your favorite television stars in light family-friendly fare, especially when it comes to Christmas movies. The tide seems to be shifting, as more entertainment entities like Netflix and GAC Family have taken on the genre, though, and a few stars have jumped from the channel to those places as a result. The latest Hallmark staple to do so is Jen Lilley, as she recently inked a deal with GAC. While many fans were happy about the news, one former fan had an issue with Lilley’s career move and claimed they wouldn't be watching her any longer. With this, the Days of Our Lives alum took to the web to defend her decision.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Watch Bob Saget’s Funniest Moments, From ‘Full House’ to Dirty Jokes

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65, had two distinct sides to his career, both of which deeply impacted Millennials: First as America’s dorky dad on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and then as an X-rated standup who hit comedy clubs and college campuses to shake his family-friendly image. Variety has collected some of Saget’s funniest moments to watch and remember the comedy legend.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Here's How to Watch the 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1883' Because It's Not on Cable

Now that season four of Yellowstone has wrapped up, fans of the hit show will be craving a new drama to occupy their Sunday nights. Well, viewers don't have to search far, because the Dutton universe has expanded with a brand-new spinoff, 1883. The show, which follows the origin story of the Dutton family as they expand West and stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and more, is off to a hot start. But before you can get hooked on this new Taylor Sheridan drama, you need to find out how to watch!
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Here's How to Watch 'The Bachelor' 2022 Without Cable

Ever since The Bachelor (and The Bachelorette, of course) made its way to the silver screen back in 2002, the reality TV show franchise has become America’s favorite guilty pleasure to binge-watch on Monday nights. In fact, the series’ viral following has even prompted tons of spin-offs including the Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Pad to satisfy fans who just can’t seem to get enough.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy