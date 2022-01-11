Here’s How to Watch ‘Toast of Tinseltown in the US to See the Funniest British Comedy of the Year

If you’re an American who loves British comedies, you may want to know how to watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US to see one of the funniest new TV shows from across the pond.

Toast of Tinseltown , which premiered on BBC Two on January 4, 2022, is the fourth season of Toast of London , a British TV sitcom created by Arthur Mathews and Matt Berry that follows Steven Toast (played by Berry), an eccentric, middle-aged actor who has as many problems off stage as he has on. Toast of Tinseltown follows Steven’s move from London to Los Angeles, where he meets Russ Nightlife (played by Fred Armisen), a passenger from his flight over, who offers him a place to stay.

In an interview with What to Watch , Berry—who won a BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Toast of London in 2015—talked about the inspiration for the spinoff. “The main inspiration was to take Toast out of his/our comfort zone and plonk him somewhere unfamiliar, with a new set of characters and situations with all the difficulties they create,” he said. Berry also talked about what it was like to return to the series seven years after season 3 of Toast of London in 2015. “I always feel honoured to write with Arthur as he’s not only been someone whom I’ve always greatly admired, but has, over the years, become someone who’s technique and problem-solving skills I’ve adopted, and are now very much part of my approach for all writing. It’s important to borrow from the best,” he said.

So how can Americans watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US ? Read on for how to stream Toast of Tinseltown in America to see Toast’s big move to Hollywood.

When does Toast of Tinseltown air?

Toast of Tinseltown airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) on BBC Two and is available to stream on BBC.co.uk .

How to watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US

The best way to watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Toast of Tinseltown airs live and is available to stream for free on BBC ‘s website, BBC.co.uk . To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN . One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN , which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial .

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial , ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan . Of course, users can do more than watch Toast of Tinseltown with a VPN. They can also access international versions of Netflix, which have different content than in the US, as well as stream services like Hayu, which has almost ever reality TV show out there, like the whole Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows.

So how can you watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” Go to Toast of Tinseltown ‘s website on BBC.co.uk Click “Episodes” and watch Toast of Tinseltown in the US To watch Toast of Tinseltown live, visit BBC Two’s website and click “Watch live” on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT).

How many episodes if Toast of Tinseltown ?

Toast of Tinseltown is six episodes.

What is Toast of Tinseltown about?

What is Toast of Tinseltown about? Toast of Tinseltown follows Steven Toast (Matt Berry), an actor, voice over artist and a veteran of London’s theatre scene. After a heated altercation with his former arch nemesis, Ray Purchase, Steven decides to move to America where he believes “leading role” in a major Hollywood franchise movie awaits him. With nowhere to live and no contacts in Tinseltown (aside from his new agent, Brooke Hooberman), Steven accepts the accommodation of Russ Nightlife (Fred Armisen), a passenger he meets on the flight from London to L.A., who doesn’t seem to have any friends other than Billy Tarzana (Rashida Jones), his aide. Toast of Tinseltown follows Steven as he tries to make it in Hollywood while experiencing the hijinks and bad luck that comes with it.

Who’s in the Toast of Tinseltown cast?

The Toast of Tinseltown cast includes British actor Matt Berry as Steven Toast and American actors Fred Armison and Rashida Jones as Russ Nightlife and Billy Tarzana respectively. Read on for the full Toast of Tinseltown cast.

Matt Berry as Steven Toast

Doon Mackichan as Brooke Hooberman

Fred Armisen as Russ Nightlife

Tim Downie as Danny Bear

Shazad Latif as Clem Fandango

Robert Bathurst as Ed Howzer-Black

Rashida Jones as Billy Tarzana

Isaura Barbé-Brown as Snorky

Larry David as Sola Mirronek

Adrian Lukis as Blair Toast

Harry Peacock as Ray Purchase

Aidan Turner as Barney

Freddie Annobil-Dodoo as Agent Saucepan

Nigel Betts as Dr. Harold Shitman

Jaimi Barbakoff as Jennifyer Madraass

Guy Combes as Daniel Day-Lewis

Gina Bellman as Shepherd Jerbil

Toast of Tinseltown is available to stream on BBC.co.uk with a VPN. Here’s how to watch with a VPN for free .

