ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3 Reasons Vacation Rentals Will Be Big in 2022

By Nell McPherson
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

It's no secret the pandemic kicked off a dark time for vacation rental properties. The safer-at-home lifestyle created a far from ideal environment for the travel industry. But thankfully, several factors have come together to make these properties one of the brightest spots in real estate investing again.

Short-term rental data analyzer AirDNA has provided data for 2021 and made some predictions for what we might expect to see from vacation rentals in the new year. Let's explore a few of the trends they've identified and see how they apply to vacation rental investors or those still on the fence.

Flexible work

For many people, traveling used to be something they did for one or two weeks out of the year. Full-time work tended to make being away from home much more than that impractical. But the pandemic has thrown the gradual shift to more flexible working styles into overdrive, and it's looking more and more like that genie may never go completely back into the bottle.

Office demand fell to 39% below 2019 levels last month. And of those companies requiring employees to return to a physical office, only 15% expect that to be with no hybrid arrangement of any kind, according to commercial real estate services group CBRE . The vast majority of office employers plan to allow at least some degree of flexibility for remote work going forward.

This represents an opportunity to transform the mindset most of us have around travel. According to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, this shift toward travel as a lifestyle even inspired some of the site's recent upgrades.  This trend is leading to longer stays, which means many travelers now have a greater desire for a true home away from home over the hotel experience. The reduced turnover also tends to mean less work for hosts and/or property managers.

Unique opportunities

Airbnb's new features also include making it easier for guests to find the specific types of properties they're searching for. The site now even includes a category for offbeat homes.  This is important because demand for unique properties has spiked since the pandemic began. When people weren't venturing out as much when they travelled, they liked the idea of having a home base that was an adventure in itself. And like flexible work arrangements, this taste for unique rental properties looks like it may be here to stay. All 10 of the fastest-growing property types AirDNA identified for 2021 offered some form of unique experience, ranging from tiny homes and yurts to farm stays and treehouses.

If you're thinking of becoming a host, a property offering an experience that simply can't be duplicated at a hotel could be worth checking out. This is an opportunity to think creatively. When it comes to the offbeat, Airbnb properties include igloos, caves, themed properties, and homes with fascinating histories, such as former celebrity digs and allegedly haunted houses.

Large properties and estates were another hot vacation home type in 2021. Many families and groups of friends that stayed largely apart for 2020 came back together this year and wanted the space and environment to make it something special. Unlike some other trends we've mentioned, it's harder to say whether this will be a one-off occurrence or a lasting trend.

Many people have discussed reflecting more on what truly matters to them during the pandemic, and prioritizing family and friends is often at the top of that list. So it's not unreasonable to expect these get-togethers to become a new tradition for many families. This is worth keeping in mind if you're looking to buy a rental property in the new year and can afford a larger property.

Supply/demand balance

For the most part, supply has been following shifting demand fairly closely. As urban areas became less popular earlier in the pandemic and rural properties became more desirable, investors were watching those trends closely and responded accordingly. And now that more demand is gradually shifting back toward cities, investors are offering more properties in those areas again.

So how much can vacation-rental hosts expect to make? The amount varies widely, of course, but much of the answer revolves around that supply/demand balance. According to AirDNA, the average annual revenue for vacation rental properties is ending this year at an all-time high of $56,000. This figure is expected to decline about 5% next year as supply increases and rates decline but to then stabilize and see another increase in 2023.

Should you invest in vacation rentals?

Like in most of the real estate investing world , the pandemic -- and government and public response to it -- is the wild card in all this. No one can say for sure whether widespread shutdowns and/or increased travel fears will be repeated. But as you can see, there are some very exciting things going in the vacation rental property space, and recovery has been swift. If you keep all these new travel trends in mind when searching for and marketing your property, you could find yourself hosting a very successful vacation rental in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

Nell McPherson has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Airbnb, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

VacayMyWay sets vacation rental industry precedent in host damage protection

DENTON, TX – VacayMyWay, a recently launched vacation rental platform announces partnership with global digital trust leader SUPERHOG to debut an unprecedented $5M property damage guarantee to lead the vacation rental industry for short-team rental host and operator protection. Through this partnership, SUPERHOG provides a comprehensive $5M guarantee for...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Virginia Business

Ore. vacation rental company buys two Va. Beach businesses

Vacasa acquired Sandbridge Realty and Beach Pros Realty. Portland, Oregon-based vacation rental management company Vacasa announced Monday it had acquired two Virginia Beach companies: Sandbridge Realty and Beach Pros Realty. Vacasa did not disclose financial details of the transactions. The acquisitions mark Vacasa’s entry into Virginia. “Virginia Beach is...
VIRGINIA STATE
fashionisers.com

Best Vacation Ideas for Big Families

It’s always a good time when you are gathered around with your large family. Having a big family can sometimes feel like you are always a part of a party. There are lots of advantages to having a big family, but sometimes it can make other things in life a little more complicated. Planning a vacation that everyone is excited about and that doesn’t break the bank is one of those more complicated areas. If you are struggling to plan your next big family vacation, consider one of the following options to make sure you have a memorable getaway.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Vacation Rentals#Commercial Real Estate#Short Term Rental#Cbre
TravelPulse

Dream Big for Your Next Family Vacation

Although January is often a month filled with post-holiday blues as the chilly winter temperatures set in, it’s also a time when families begin thinking about a vacation. The holiday celebrations come and go, and suddenly there is all the time in the world to plan something to look forward to.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Bisnow

Sonder Opens Vacation Rentals Across From SoFi Stadium As Part Of National Expansion

Short-term rental and hospitality company Sonder is in expansion mode, and Los Angeles is part of those growth plans. The company announced Thursday that it had opened 25 new buildings across more than a dozen U.S. cities in the last half of 2021, including one in LA. The 180-unit building across from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is the fourth LA location listed for guest bookings on the San Francisco-based company’s site.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crossroadstoday.com

3 Big Reasons to Choose a Roth IRA in 2022

If you’re investing for retirement this year, you’ll need to decide what kind of tax-advantaged retirement plan to use. Depending on your income and what type of plan your employer offers, if any, you may have a few options, including a traditional 401(k) or IRA or a Roth 401(k) or IRA.
INCOME TAX
urbanturf.com

DC-Area Modular Villa Company Offering Units as Vacation Rentals

A DC-area based modular accessory dwelling builder is expanding its reach. TOMU Villas has announced that it will offer its prefabricated "Japanese and Scandinavian-inspired getaway dwellings" to the vacation rental and hospitality industry. The Frederick, Maryland-based company offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units starting at $99,500. “With recent pain points...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
155K+
Followers
75K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy