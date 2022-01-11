ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County Public Health: 195 COVID-19 cases Monday

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago
HOPEWELL --Ontario County Public Health reported 195 COVID-19 cases, 46 of which were children, as of Jan. 10.

A total of 129 positive home tests were submitted, for a total of 1,472.

Because home tests cannot be verified, they are not included in the confirmed positive test data, health officials said. Confirmed cases are from lab specimens.

There were 549 lab negative tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,086 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 156 people have died.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Test Data
