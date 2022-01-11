Afghan births aid in record year for Virtua maternity services

VOORHEES — A 2021 "baby boom" among Virtua Health facilities included the births of several dozen children to displaced Afghan mothers, the health system announced.

Virtua assisted in the births of 9,109 babies last year, a 7% increase from 2020 and new record. Mothers from Afghanistan, currently residing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and other parts of South Jersey, gave birth to 79 babies. The health system expects to assist in an average of 25 Afghan births each month in 2022.

"Virtua Health is honored to provide maternity care and a wide range of other health services to these Afghan families, who have experienced enormous disruption, hardship, and loss," Virtua Health Vice President John Kirby said. "We expect to deliver even more Afghan babies in 2022, and are committed to being there for these young families who deserve the same top-quality care that we provide to all maternity patients and their newborns.

"Virtua delivers more babies than any other South Jersey health system, and we take great pride in the clinical excellence of our maternity care."

The base was expected to house more than 13,000 refugees, who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country not long after American troops were withdrawn. Businesses in the region have been donating things like food, toys and clothes to the displaced families since their arrival.

"For our new Afghan neighbors, the United States is their home now, and we are doing all we can to help these families feel welcome," Kirby said. "We also know that welcoming a baby is a universally joyful experience that transcends all cultures, and we are grateful to help families from all backgrounds have a healthy and happy birth."

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

