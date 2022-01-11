ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPTV Ordered to Pay Premier League $213M

By Abigail Gentrup
The High Court in London ruled that Chinese broadcaster PPTV must pay the English Premier League at least $213 million following a nearly year-long rights battle. PPTV failed to pay two installments to the league last year, which resulted in the English...

Community Policy