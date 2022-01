Congressional Democrats’ and President Biden’s push to pass voting rights legislation may have ended on Thursday with Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate speech announcing her continued support for the filibuster. This came just hours before President Biden was set to meet with Congressional Democrats to urge them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, even if it required reforming or ending the filibuster. We’ll talk about where voting legislation stands and what this means for the future of our elections. And, ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we’ll discuss Black Americans’ long fight for the right to vote.

