Computers

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop while they’re $235 off!

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dell G15 is a staple laptop of the industry, being one of the most reliable and well-specced laptops of our time. It’s no surprise then that it often comes up in Dell laptop deals, and for today, it’s got a pretty big discount of $235, which brings it down to...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best laptops 2022: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is ON SALE for $250 — but hurry!

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, one of the best laptop deals you’ll find on the internet is over at Dell today. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently marked down to only $250, a $135 savings from its regular price of $385. Free next-day delivery is also included with this purchase. This is the perfect laptop for students and people with light computing to do on the go, and is one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell’s ideal work from home laptop is $470 off today with this incredible deal

With so many people working from home these days, it’s no surprise that Dell has a laptop specifically targeted towards a WFH environment. Of course, reliable laptops can be expensive, even with some great laptop deals, but with this massive discount of $470 from Dell, it’s worth checking out. So at the discounted price of $600, this Vostro 3400 is a pretty excellent deal.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both over $200 off today

XPS 13 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,220. The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops out there, being small, thin, and light without making too many concessions in the specs department. Speaking of, the CPU is the real showstopper here, with an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 that should be able to handle most programs you’ll want to run. RAM is a respectable 8GB, and internal storage is a 256GB NVMe SSD, which isn’t too big, so you’ll probably want to grab an external hard drive with that $200 savings on one of these Dell laptop deals. Finally, there’s the screen — a 13.4-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is also anti-glare and can produce 500 nits of brightness. It also comes with Iris Xe Graphics, which won’t let you play any high-end games, but a few simple indie ones probably aren’t out of reach. Alternatively, if you want a laptop and the XPS 13 doesn’t do it for you, check out some of our other laptop deals.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Echo Dot price drops to $25 in this leftover Black Friday deal

If you check out the Amazon device deals page right now, there isn't much going on right now. What you might not know, however, there are a bunch of Amazon device deals that the retailer is hiding from that popular page. We have no idea why that's the case. One good example is the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has a huge $20 discount if you use the coupon code ADDFTV (see Amazon's terms and conditions page for eligibility details). Even better than that, however, is a great deal on Amazon's most popular Alexa speaker ever. In fact, Amazon's current...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today

While gaming laptops tend to get the most attention these days, pre-built gaming desktops still have their place, especially for those who want a desktop experience but don’t have the tech-savvy (or time) to build their own computer. And if you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable pre-built, HP has you covered. Starting with a reduced price tag of $700 — down from $800 — this HP Pavillion gaming rig is one of the best desktop computers in its price range. Plus, you can customize it for slightly better parts if you want to with that $100 in savings!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Considering the Samsung Frame TV? This deal just might convince you

While there are a lot of 4K TV deals out there right now, none of them offer such a unique 4K TV as the Samsung Frame 32-inch Smart TV, which is on sale at Walmart today. It’s currently marked all the way down to $528, a savings of $170 from its regular price of $698. These savings, in combination with free shipping, make this deal on the Samsung Frame 32-inch 4K Smart TV one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll come across, and one you’ll need to pounce on quickly, as it isn’t likely to last long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Alienware m15, Dell G15 gaming laptops get incredible discounts today

Gaming laptops have made many strides in the last few years when it comes to tech and cost, with Dell being the company at the forefront of both. Their G15 is easily one of the best Dell laptops out there and a pretty excellent gaming laptop as well — and with Dell discounting it to $922 from $1,085, that’s $163 more you’ll have to stock up on today’s hottest games. Alongside the Dell G15 in this gaming laptop deals pair is Alienware’s M15, which brings even more power to your battlestation.
COMPUTERS
investing.com

Acer Refreshes Gaming Laptop Range

Acer announced refreshes across its lines of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops, starting off the year with new models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5. All of the laptops feature the latest 12th Gen Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) Core processors and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA ) GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, while the Acer Nitro 5 also includes AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor options. They also come with one month of Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers day-one access to popular titles and the ability to play with friends, whether they’re on PC or console.
COMPUTERS
cogconnected.com

Razer Announces New Gaming Laptops for CES 2022

We are all gamers here, so we all know Razer. The popular gaming peripheral company also offers some hardware, and they plan to show some of that off at CES 2022. Razer is showing off three new laptops: the Blade 14, the Blade 15, and the Blade 17. No, I did not skip a number.
ELECTRONICS

