Fort Wayne, IN

Easterseals affiliates honor Outstanding Advocates for People with Disabilities

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Leaders from Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville, Easterseals Crossroads in Indianapolis and Easterseals Northern Indiana in Fort Wayne honored six state leaders as Outstanding Advocates for People with Disabilities as part of a Legislator Appreciation Lunch today.

Among those recognized were:

  • Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, for her work as chair of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force and for her enduring commitment to promoting inclusion in our communities.
  • Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, for consistently championing issues that impact people with disabilities and for serving on the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force.

In addition to recognizing state leaders, the three Easterseals affiliates highlighted one of their shared challenges: transportation for individuals with disabilities. Access to reliable transportation opens doors to education, employment, community involvement and improved health care. A video produced for the event shed light on issues such as unreliable bus schedules in urban areas and lack of options in rural areas.

WEHT/WTVW

