ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

CXCL10: a promising marker for immunotherapy response in metastatic melanoma

By University of Chicago Medical Center
Newswise
 4 days ago

Newswise — Immunotherapy has emerged as a major new type of treatment for cancer. This form of therapy is a way of harnessing a patient’s own immune system to recognize and destroy tumor cells. One of the most widely utilized type of immunotherapy drug targets an immune inhibitory pathway called PD-1....

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Shaping the Use of Immunotherapy in the Localized Lung Cancer Setting

Thoracic Night Live is devoted to spotlighting the biggest topics in lung cancer and pivotal studies discussed at medical meetings throughout the year. This episode is a review of the clinical advancements in lung cancer treatment throughout 2021. Funding from Daiichi Sankyo/Content Independently Developed by OncLive. Good evening and welcome!...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cancernetwork.com

When to Use Maintenance Therapy in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: I’ve got a couple of juicy questions. Shilpa, the first 1 is about the application of these data. Let’s say your patient gets a CR [complete response] with frontline platinum. Maybe you give them gemcitabine and cisplatin, and they get a CR. Are you really going to push them toward maintenance, or maybe the cisplatin has some rate of long-term durable control?
CANCER
snntv.com

Identifying Metastatic Risk of Melanoma Skin Cancer

Originally Posted On: https://www.kirschderm.com/identifying-metastatic-risk-of-melanoma-skin-cancer/. Melanoma is a dangerous type of skin cancer that can spread quickly (metastasize) through the body. Early detection and appropriately responsive treatment are critical for addressing melanoma. Here at Kirsch Dermatology, melanoma skin cancer screening is taken very seriously, and we take immediate steps to treat patients diagnosed with melanoma.
CANCER
Medscape News

Relatlimab Plus Nivolumab a 'Game Changer' in Advanced Melanoma

For untreated advanced melanoma, the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab and nivolumab is a "game changer that we have been waiting 10 years for," Hussein Tawbi, MD, PhD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, told Medscape Medical News about today's publication of the phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial. Progression-free survival...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Melanoma#Cancer Immunotherapy#Dendritic Cells#Newswise#Fda#Md
Newswise

Relatlimab plus nivolumab improves progression-free survival in metastatic melanoma

Newswise — HOUSTON ― In patients with untreated, advanced melanoma, the combination of immune checkpoint inhibitors relatlimab and nivolumab doubled the progression-free survival benefit compared to nivolumab alone, with a manageable safety profile, according to the results of the Phase II/III RELATIVITY-047 clinical trial reported by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today in the New England Journal of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Status to Patritumab Deruxtecan for EGFR+ Metastatic NSCLC

Patients with EGFR-mutated metastatic non–small cell lung cancer may achieve benefit from treatment with patritumab deruxtecan, which was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. Patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402), a potential first-in-class HER3 directed antibody-drug conjugate, was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with...
CANCER
Newswise

Moffitt Researchers Unlock Immune Cell Contributions that Could Lead to New Therapies for Endometrial Cancer

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Endometrial cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. Patients who have active immune responses against cancer cells tend to have better outcomes, but much of what is known focuses on only one type of immune cell called T cells. In a new study published in Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers provide insight on the role of B cell immunity in endometrial cancer.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
drweil.com

Fiber Boosts Melanoma Treatment

A high-fiber diet may improve patients’ response to immunotherapy treatment for melanoma. That’s the conclusion of a large international study led by researchers at the University of Texas and the National Institutes of Health. The fifth most common type of cancer in the United States, melanoma is also the deadliest form of skin cancer, responsible for more than 7,000 deaths every year. Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy uses certain drugs to block proteins produced by some malignant cells, which allows the immune system to better fight cancer.
CANCER
Elkhart Truth

Drug Combo Boosts Outcomes for Advanced Melanoma

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For people newly diagnosed with advanced melanoma, a combination of two immunotherapy drugs can double the amount of time their cancer remains progression-free, a clinical trial has found. The treatment combines two drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors. One, called nivolumab (Opdivo), is...
CANCER
Newswise

Boosting T cells improves survival in mice with glioblastoma

Newswise — Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer in the brain or spinal cord, has proven stubbornly resistant to newer immunotherapies. And radiation and chemotherapy, the standard treatment for glioblastoma, result in fewer than 10% of patients surviving longer than five years after diagnosis. But a new study from researchers at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
targetedonc.com

Case 3: Selecting Therapy for Metastatic HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: We know that this is a patient with metastatic cancer. How would you approach this patient in terms of picking treatment options, or coming up with a treatment plan for her?. Ben George, MD:For most of us, the frontline treatment for metastatic disease—unless there are counterindications—is the...
CANCER
aithority.com

Positive EMA Opinion For The Use Of Teysuno In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Nordic Pharma has announced that on 16 December 2021, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion Teysuno: Pending EC decision | European Medicines Agency (europa.eu)] recommending the use of Teysuno for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who cannot continue fluoropyrimidine treatment due to specific toxicities: hand-foot syndrome and cardiotoxicity.
CANCER
healio.com

Cutaneous adverse events may be linked to clinical benefit in metastatic melanoma

Cutaneous adverse events appeared largely reversible and rarely led to therapy discontinuation among patients with metastatic melanoma treated with combination checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study in Cancer. Additionally, patients who experienced cutaneous toxicities after treatment with a combination of anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 therapy had a longer time to next...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsbug.info

Purdue researchers develop cancer immunotherapy treatment

WEST LAFAYETTE — Researchers in Purdue University's College of Pharmacy are further developing a potential immunotherapy treatment for cancer, one focused on the mutation of an enzyme. "While recent progress in cancer immunotherapy has led to revolutionary success in multiple cancer types, most cancer patients do not benefit from...
CANCER
Newswise

First-in-Human Trial with CAR Macrophages Shows the Cell Therapy May Be Safe, Feasible for Solid Tumors

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — Preliminary findings from Penn Medicine in an ongoing first-in-human clinical trial examining the safety, tolerability and feasibility of chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) has helped to establish the viability of this innovative immunotherapy, which advances the trailblazing scientific discovery of CAR T cell therapy—also pioneered at Penn—for solid cancer tumors and offers a promising new strategy in the fight against cancer. Preliminary data from the Phase 1 multi-center clinical trial, which uses a novel, gene-based cancer therapy with CAR-engineered macrophages to target recurrent or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors, was presented during the recent Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
onclive.com

How Has Immunotherapy Evolved in the Advanced NSCLC Setting?

Josh Sabari, MD; Nicholas C. Rohs, MD; and Balazs Halmos, MD, highlight new therapeutic advances in the advanced setting of non–small cell lung cancer unveiled throughout 2021. Josh Sabari, MD; Nicholas C. Rohs, MD; and Balazs Halmos, MD, highlight new therapeutic advances in the advanced setting of non–small cell...
HEALTH
cancerhealth.com

Stay in the Game: Advances in Treating Metastatic Cancer

Welcome to Stay in the Game: Conversations about prostate Cancer with Ed Randall. Here we’ll chat with doctors, researchers, medical professionals, survivors, and others to share and connect. This show was produced and shared by Fans for the Cure, a non-profit dedicated to serving men on their journeys through prostate cancer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
cancernetwork.com

Association Found Between Occurrence of Cutaneous Immune-Related AEs and Response to Immunotherapy and Survival

Investigators reported that the development of cutaneous immune-related adverse effects has a strong association with response in survival among patients with cancer treated with immunotherapy. The occurrence of cutaneous immune-related adverse effects (cirAEs) appears to be strongly associate with response and survival among patients with cancer who have undergone treatment...
CANCER
onclive.com

Options for Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: The treatment options for first-line cancer metastatic urothelial cancer have changed a lot over the past 10 years. They’re still not as complicated or as dynamic as [options for] breast cancer or even lung cancer, but we have made some progress. I think the first thing to say is that frontline chemotherapy, GEM/CIS [gemcitabine/cisplatin] or GEM/CARBO [gemcitabine/carboplatin], is the standard of care. There are other options, accelerated AMVAC [accelerated methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin] and maybe some other chemotherapy regimens too, but essentially, I think it’s reasonable to say that GEM/CIS and GEM/CARBO are the standards. Cisplatin eligibility remains an important first decision, and most patients are cisplatin ineligible because of either performance status or poor renal function. There are other factors such as hearing loss that we need to think about, too. Most patients get 4 to 6 cycles of chemotherapy initially.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy