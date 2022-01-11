The Beet Goes On: The 8 Best Beet Supplements to Boost Heart Health, Energy, and Fight Inflammation

Beets are one of the most vibrant ( and healthiest ) vegetables around. That unmistakable red color, the instant sugar boost, beets are a natural energy booster that may help with endurance. Rich in healthy nitrates, beets promote better blood flow and help fight inflammation. Because of their circulatory benefits, it’s also believed that beets can help boost endurance and performance for workouts . They’re also naturally rich in nutrients and fiber, making them great for your all-around health.

We here at SPY know how hard it is to try to squeeze in all of the proper nutrients into your daily diet, but taking daily vitamins and supplements makes it easier to get a well-rounded and healthy routine. Adding in beet supplements will help you get all the aforementioned benefits without actually having to prepare and consume beets daily.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best beet supplements to boost your daily vitamin and supplement routine. Our selections come in the form of powder, pills, and deliciously chewy gummies so you can choose to consume them any way you’d like.

1. KOS Organic Beet Root Powder

Mix this organic beet root powder into water, juices, or smoothies for great anti-oxidant effects. It can also be used as a natural food coloring or addition to baked goods and other dishes. This 12.7 ounce offers about 90 servings, giving you approximately three months of health benefits.



2. Beet Root Gummies with Magnesium & Vitamin C

This formula contains 300mg of natural beetroot, 30 mg of vitamin C, and 36 mg of magnesium for a great immune and heart-healthy boost. They are delicious, gelatin-free, peanut-free, GMO-free, gluten-free, and easy to take on a daily basis.



3. BeetElite Plant-Based Pre-Workout Endurance Supplement

Extra rich in vitamins in minerals, these packets of non-GMO pure beet powder are made with zero artificial flavors, added sugar, or synthetic coloring. In j ust one packet, you’ll get all the benefits of 80 teaspoons of fresh beets, helping to boost workout recovery and endurance. This product has a natural black cherry flavoring, making it a delicious pre-workout supplement to add to your diet.



4. Dr. Mercola Organic Fermented Beets Dietary Supplement

If you prefer your veggies in capsule form, this 60-piece fermented beet supplement provides 15 mg per serving (2 capsules) of healthy nitrates without the high sugar content. It additionally promotes healthy nitric oxide function to enhance mental focus, and boost energy. With the recommended dosage of two capsules a day, this pack offers roughly one month’s supply.



5. HumanN SuperBeets Heart Chews

These HumanN heart chews offer a great dose of heart-healthy energy. Formulated with 150 mg grape seed extract and 500 mg of the brand’s premium non-GMO beet powder, they additionally help to promote normal blood pressure. Each package comes with 60 candy chews (30 servings) to last you a full month.



6. Beet It Sport Pro-Elite Shot

This natural nitrate beet supplement offers 400mg of nitrates through concentrated beet juice. It works to enhance blood flow and supply of oxygen to organs and muscles to boost stamina and reduce exercise fatigue. With this order, you’ll receive 15 individually bottled shots of 100% natural non-GMO beat juice.



7. HumanN SuperBeets Circulation Superfood

This powder supplement, also from HumanN, contains five ounces of pure fermented beets to help improve blood flow and is a natural energy booster. Made with tiny concentrated beet crystals, this superfood supplemented is non-GMO and made in the U.S. It’s also enhanced with a black cherry flavor to sweeten up your smoothie or glass of water.

8. Can’t Beet This

This power-packed package of pure beet juice is a great natural pre-workout supplement. With high-quality natural ingredients, this supplement is best taken 30 minutes before your workout for a little extra energy boost. Two hearty scoops are all you need.



