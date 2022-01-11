Collodi Primary school / Settanta7

Manufacturers: Nordlux, Arcturus Stones, DASK Timber, Dream Team London, James Elliot Marble, Mud Finishes. Text description provided by the architects. Woodthorpe Stables is an energy-efficient conversion of a Victorian property in Godalming, Surrey, UK using natural materials and led by sustainable principles. The design and self-build was led by homeowner and architect, Ed Martin of Delve Architects for his young family. The property had been converted to residential use in the 1950s yet vacant since 2015 was in dire condition with single glazing, no insulation to the floor, walls or roof, and sparse electrics and lighting. Yet with the historic stone walls in sturdy condition, a recently retiled roof and especially with environmental considerations the decision was made to retrofit the stables into a modern eco-home. Completed in 2021 after a six month construction period the work strips the stables back to their original character and extends out from this using Douglas fir timber framing, adding 25sqm of space for two bedroom home with open plan living spaces, courtyard, playroom, larder and utility room.

