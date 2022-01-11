ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Collodi Primary school / Settanta7

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreation & Training, Elementary & Middle School, Detail. Text description provided by the architects. The Collodi school complex requalification project stemmed from the city council’s need to offer its citizens a space open to them, a new place for social life, tailored on youths. In a contemporary key and following the...

ArchDaily

Imagine Montessori School / Gradolí & Sanz

Manufacturers: Cooperativa Ladrillera, Junckers, Cerámica La Esperanza, Cristalería Crevillente, GRUPO VALSECO, Manolo García, Marti Cots, Morata, SOCYR 99, Salvador Gomis, Serpa. ***The work we present is the first phase of the global project.This first phase is made up of 10 classrooms and kitchen spaces, facilities and storage...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango

Text description provided by the architects. A house composed of two separate structures linked by a path and a large garden in a forest clearing. What could have been a single larger house, was developed as dispersed volumes positioned in the steep slope, each one situated in a unique way in relation to the topographic features of the beautiful site. Each structure is clearly different, yet they all share concrete formwork and custom made stainless steel details.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gatesville Messenger

Kindness Awards at Gatesville Primary School

According to Gatesville Primary School principal Mashara Streater, Kindness Awards were recently awarded to pre-K and kindergarten students. Streater said that the school counselor, Whitney Carothers, had been doing guidance lessons on kindness with the students during the second nine weeks, while kindness/being a good friend is reinforced by teachers and staff at the Primary.
GATESVILLE, TX
ArchDaily

Woodthorpe Stables / Delve

Manufacturers: Nordlux, Arcturus Stones, DASK Timber, Dream Team London, James Elliot Marble, Mud Finishes. Text description provided by the architects. Woodthorpe Stables is an energy-efficient conversion of a Victorian property in Godalming, Surrey, UK using natural materials and led by sustainable principles. The design and self-build was led by homeowner and architect, Ed Martin of Delve Architects for his young family. The property had been converted to residential use in the 1950s yet vacant since 2015 was in dire condition with single glazing, no insulation to the floor, walls or roof, and sparse electrics and lighting. Yet with the historic stone walls in sturdy condition, a recently retiled roof and especially with environmental considerations the decision was made to retrofit the stables into a modern eco-home. Completed in 2021 after a six month construction period the work strips the stables back to their original character and extends out from this using Douglas fir timber framing, adding 25sqm of space for two bedroom home with open plan living spaces, courtyard, playroom, larder and utility room.
LANDSCAPING
ArchDaily

Perforated House / AR43 Architects

Manufacturers: Geberit, Hansgrohe, Duravit, Kawajun, Toto, DB Acoustic, Egner Building Technologies, Koizumi Lighting Singapore, Lital Materials & Contracts Engineers, Marquis HQO, Polystone, Rice Fields, Schindler AS. Structural Engineer: MSE Consultant Pte Ltd. Mechanical & Electrical Engineering: HPX Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd. Quantity Surveyor: WS Surveyorship Pte Ltd, Sam Wong, Dawn...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

The Urban Cottage / Wrkshop Architects

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Gyproc, Viking, Cedral, Xtratherm. Main Contractor: Vitas & Co. Text description provided by the architects. Located close to Dublin City Centre, this existing single-bedroom terraced cottage was in very poor condition. The cottage, like many others of its type, was built well and has lasted for generations but was now dark, damp, and unsuitable for contemporary living.
HOUSING
ArchDaily

House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

Manufacturers: Ikea, Kohler, FRANKI, Kajaria, Safwan. Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem. Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Villa in Noto / Westway Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Westway architects has recently completed a project for a new holiday home on a hillside overlooking the Vendicari Natural Reserve a few kilometers away from Noto. The house is though for a Milan family and is organized in three large distinct geometrical bodies that are visually connected by an itinerary of views that tether the interior and the exterior; embedded in an olive garden, the residence aims at become one with the landscape and the horizon.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
ArchDaily

TEJ House / Neogenesis + Studi0261

Lead Architects: Chinmay Laiwala, Jigar Asarawala, Tarika Asarawala. Text description provided by the architects. The site is situated in a small village, Bhata in the urban fringes of Surat city amidst the farmlands. The 1600 sq ft blocks are scattered and placed at angles in a linear orientation on a 3765 sq yard of land on the western side of the site leaving the lush green landscape to take over the eastern side. The project seeks to assemble and include the beautiful landscape as well as the client's needs, to summarize it in this architectural composition. “With this project, we have tried to achieve a contemporary idiom out of conventional materials.”
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Barrow House / ID Architecture

Manufacturers: Trespa, Corten, Senior Architectural Systems, Bauder, GGBS concrete, Johnstones, LPD Doors. Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this stunning, partially subterranean private property has scooped multiple prestigious awards including the celebrated Grand Designs House of the Year Longlist 2021, which featured on Channel 4.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Flowing Cloud Township Villa / More Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. Flowing Cloud Township Villa is located in Qinglongwu, an ancient village in Tonglu, and is part of the "Fangyukongxiangsu Cultural and Creative Complex". In the future, various cultural activities will be held here all year round. In 2017, MDO was commissioned to renovate 6 existing village houses on the original site and transform them into guest houses. The concept of the design is to create a retreat outside the city, so that people can feel the history and material culture of Qinglongwu, and immerse themselves in the connection with nature.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate

Manufacturers: Hindware, Jaquar, Mitsubishi Electric, Architectonica, Norisys, Philips, Sun Company, Ultratech, cera. Text description provided by the architects. Boathouse is born out of a desire to provide sustainable solutions to everyday activities for everyone. Placed in a green, serene zone on the outskirts of the city, it was imperative that the design reacted to its surroundings. The first move, therefore, was not to disturb the natural slope on the site. A basement floor created at -1200 level nullified the need to do any filling at all. The basement was planned to be less than the upper floors to have more garden space. A conscious decision was taken to leave the ground as is, with no paving except for pathways having continuous movement.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

L’Escher residence renovation / NatureHumaine

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on 6th Avenue in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough in Montreal. Starting from a two-story duplex built in the 1930s, the project consists of a complete renovation of the building into a single-family house with the addition of a mezzanine. The young family of 3 children, whose parents are passionate about architecture, wants to live in an urban and contemporary home that is organized around excentric and atypical living spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Book Launch by Jan Knikker, MVRDV at IE School of Achitecture and Design

For the first time ever, IE School of Architecture and Design opens its doors to the public for a very special talk by Jan Knikker. He is Partner and Director of Strategy at MVRDV, the internationally renowned architecture studio based in Rotterdam and known for its award-winning projects such as Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, Tianjin Binhai Library and Moscow's Silhouette.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ArchDaily

Genaro House / s_estudio

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, Blangino, Blevel, Gallo y Manca, Luvirma, Merlino, Tessel, Trimble, Zetta Concrete. Text description provided by the architects. The house belongs to Genaro. He is its protagonist and originates the main premises that this house should attend to. To improve your quality of life, the house is the result of alternatives that achieve the highest level of accessibility and independence, with the fewest number of routes, without altering the privacy of all the functions it contains.
VISUAL ART
agnetwest.com

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.
GARDENING
theridgewoodblog.net

6 Budget Friendly Living Room Makeover Ideas

If you are tired of looking at the same living room every day and want to amp it up and bring more life into it, then you need some renovating ideas. However, renovation can be very expensive and not affordable by all, and this is when budget-friendly ideas help you out. With these ideas, you can make the changes you want and still give your room a new touch and feel to it. So keep on reading to learn about the top six budget-friendly ideas and how to carry them out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

9 best picnic blankets for alfresco dining

There’s nothing like enjoying the great outdoors, whether it’s an afternoon spent in your back garden or a trip to the beach. And if you’re already dreaming of sunny alfresco feasts with family and friends, to make the most of it you’re going to want to invest in a picnic blanket for socialising in comfort and style.But what should you look for? It makes sense to have something lightweight and compact – no one wants to be lugging additional baggage around – and many of us will be looking for extra ease in carrying, such as a strap or roll-up...
LIFESTYLE

