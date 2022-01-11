Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Wabash
WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to Wabash police, Katelin Rogers is missing from Wabash and was last seen on Jan. 11 at 11:36 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Rogers is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with license plate 496RBA.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wabash Police Department at (260) 563-9223 or 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0