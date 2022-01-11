ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Wabash

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to Wabash police, Katelin Rogers is missing from Wabash and was last seen on Jan. 11 at 11:36 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Rogers is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a black 2015 Ford Explorer with license plate 496RBA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wabash Police Department at (260) 563-9223 or 911.

