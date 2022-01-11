Coiled Tubing Services Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO