BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland correctional officers say conditions inside the state’s jails and prisons are unsafe due to a lack of staffing and resources. “It’s very unsafe. We’re working upwards of 16 or more hours a day,” Officer Elisha Mack said Monday. “(Detainees) are able to assault staff. They’re able to assault one another and we’re always behind the 8 ball with it.” The Department of Corrections told WJZ serious inmate-on-inmate assaults are down 72 percent; and serious inmate-on-staff assaults are down 44 percent since December 2019. Leadership with AFSCME, the union representing state employees, said the conditions are leading to COVID-19 infections,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO