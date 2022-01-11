ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts distributing 26M rapid COVID tests

By Seth Keevaenthal, Ashley Shook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uz6V_0diuWc5O00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update Tuesday on COVID testing throughout the state. He was joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders to announce an additional shipment of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid test kits.

Vermont to test delivery program for rapid COVID tests

Distribution plans for the rapid tests will be determined soon. Testing kits are expected to number 26 million over the next three months, with timing depending on shipping arrival. They will be distributed to support K-12 education and child care facilities.

Baker said municipalities can apply to buy bulk amounts for their community. Rapid COVID tests are to be used on individuals within five days of their close contact with someone infected with coronavirus or experiencing COVID symptoms —which may appear two to 14 days after exposure—including:

  1. Fever, chills or shaking chills
  2. Signs of a lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, lowered oxygen saturation)
  3. Fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches/myalgia, or new loss of sense of taste or smell
  4. Other less common symptoms can include gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g. nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), rash, and inflammatory conditions such as “ COVID toes
  5. In elderly, chronically ill, or debilitated individuals such as residents of a long-term care facility, symptoms of COVID may be subtle such as alterations in mental status or in blood glucose control
PCR or rapid test: What’s the difference and which is right for you?

The Department of Public Health is recommending that employers do not require a PCR COVID test to return to work and say if employers do require it, they recommend not requiring it to be a PCR test so rapid tests can be allowed.

Public Health Advisory regarding COVID-19 Testing

Individuals with COVID symptoms who test negative with a rapid antigen test should isolate and either repeat an antigen test or get a PCR test in 24 to 48 hours if they continue to exhibit symptoms.

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

Massachusetts National Guard

An additional 500 National Guard members are being added to support the health system due to the omicron variant impacting staffing issues. The guard personnel will be deployed beginning the week of January 17 for non-clinical functions in high-volume emergency departments, public hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and dialysis centers.

Guilderland Schools utilize ‘Test to Stay’ program

When can you end quarantine or isolation?

There is a difference between quarantine and isolation. You should quarantine if you come into contact with someone who has coronavirus and you think you have it. You should isolate if you confirm you have coronavirus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Gov. Hochul: COVID-19 contact tracing ‘not a requirement anymore’

The quarantine protocols recommend, but do not require, all exposed individuals get a test five days after exposure.  Exposed individuals do not need to quarantine in the following circumstances:

  • If fully vaccinated and not yet eligible to receive a booster OR
  • If fully vaccinated and have received their booster OR
  • If they had COVID and it is less than 90 days since they were diagnosed. Find more details .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Nursing home advocates plea for help from federal leaders

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nursing homes are desperate for help as COVID surges across the country. Advocates say they’re being left behind by leaders in Washington D.C.  Military medical teams are on their way to help struggling hospitals. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says they’re focused on getting the help where it’s needed most.  “They stand shoulder […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NEWS10 ABC

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
NEWS10 ABC

Legislation introduces revised bottle bill to include ten-cent returns

Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill has introduced legislation that will update the New York State Returnable Container Law to expand the list of redeemable bottles and raise the deposit to a ten-cent return. Originally introduced to the state legislature in 2002, was passed in the Assembly in 2005 but failed to reach an agreement by the Senate.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#Health And Human Services#Wwlp#Ihealth#Covid 19 Antigen Rapid#Distribution#Public Health Advisory
NEWS10 ABC

After nearly two years, New York’s eviction moratorium ends

A measure in place since the beginning of the pandemic to protect tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 has ended. Saturday marks the end of New York's eviction moratorium, which blocked landlords from evicting a tenant if they provided paperwork showing the pandemic impacted their ability to pay rent.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Weighing ‘good cause’ after eviction moratorium’s end

This week on Empire State Weekly, as New York State's eviction moratorium comes to an end, lawmakers are weighing solutions that would have a more meaningful impact on the statewide housing crisis. One effort is the "good cause eviction" legislation, which if passed, would address areas such as cap rent increases on existing tenants and prevent landlords from removing a renter without an order from a judge. But groups opposing the law argue that this could further hurt New York's economic recovery.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy