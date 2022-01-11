ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Maserati Returns to Single-Seater Motorsports with Formula E

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a more-than-60-year absence, Maserati is making a return to single-seater motorsports in 2023 by joining Formula E, a racing championship that only uses electric cars. “To have this brand come into the ABB Formula E Championship, into the...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autosport Online

Porsche set to sign Abt technical director as new Formula E chief

According to Autosport sister site Motorsport-Total.com, Modlinger has departed his role at Abt - where he has worked since 2018 - to take up his new position with Porsche amid a new management structure at the team. Following the departure of Pascal Zurlinden - Porsche's former head of factory motorsport...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Has Every Chance Of Returning To Formula One

Japanese automotive giant Honda bowed out of Formula One at the end of last year, after a rich and varied history in the world's most respected motoring sport. The brand did leave on a high note, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinching the most recent drivers' world championship. Honda, who...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Agag
The Independent

McLaren boss Zak Brown calls for an end to teams ‘influencing’ F1 race officials

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has called for an end to team principals influencing the Formula 1 race director during grands prix.The 2021 season ended in controversy in Abu Dhabi as Lewis Hamilton’s final-race lead was cut down by safety car regulations allowing Max Verstappen the chance to overtake on the last lap, an opportunity he took to become world champion for the first time.The race was also contentious for highlighting the regular communication between team principals, like Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, with race director Michael Masi, as they attempted to sway his crucial in-race...
MOTORSPORTS
Front Office Sports

F1 Team Builds EV Prototype for Mercedes-Benz

Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, used experts from its Formula 1 racing team to produce an electric prototype to compete with Tesla. The Vision EQXX, which debuted at the 2022 CES Show, can be driven for more than 621 miles on a single charge and has a battery smaller than Mercedes-Benz’s flagship EV, the EQS.
CARS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: FIA update on Abu Dhabi Grand Prix inquiry process that could decide Lewis Hamilton’s future

Mercedes are growing “increasingly confident” that Lewis Hamilton will return for the 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion said to be keeping in shape at his home in Colorado ahead of pre-season testing next month. Hamilton has remained tight-lipped over his future since the hugely controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitting the Briton was “disillusioned” with the FIA. Mercedes also moved to deny reports that the decision to drop their legal appeal against the result included any agreement that race director Michael Masi would be sacked.Masi’s position has...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Abb#Italian
The Independent

Mike Krack ‘thrilled and honoured’ to be named new Aston Martin team principal

Aston Martin have appointed Mike Krack as their new team principal.Krack, who replaces Otmar Szafnauer following his departure earlier this month, joins the British team from BMW.Krack oversaw BMW’s Formula E GT and IMSA programmes. He previously worked in Formula One with Sauber.Krack will be tasked with propelling Aston Martin to the front of the grid following an underwhelming first campaign back on the F1 grid.He will report to Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh and the team’s ambitious owner Lawrence Stroll.“It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of team principal of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton future unclear as Valtteri Bottas reveals Mercedes issue

Lewis Hamilton’s future remains unclear with the seven-time world champion remaining off the grid for the time being after a bitter ending to the 2021 season for the Briton and Mercedes as Max Verstappen snatched the title from their grasp in a thrilling final lap in Abu Dhabi.There is plenty of speculation and news surrounding the new season with new rules and regulations introduced to bring greater variety, while the manner of the finale last season has ensured discussions remain ongoing between Mercedes, Toto Wolff and the FIA, with Michael Masi’s decisions and performance scrutinised further. There is even...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
manofmany.com

LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR Has a Working 3-Speed Gearbox

If you’ve been following the LEGO Technic family of products of late, you’re already familiar with the incredible scale models made of the iconic building bricks. Those models include vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron, the McLaren Senna GTR, the Lamborghini Sian, the Ducati Panigale V4 R, and even the new Batmobile among many others. Each of these builds is more than just a great looking representation of these vehicles, they’re also a challenging and rewarding building experience. LEGO is set to release a new 1:5 scale model, this time of the two-wheel variety. The new BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle will be a welcome and stunning addition to your Technic collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

First Ride: Ducati’s New Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Is a Sport Tourer That Rides Like a Superbike

The name Pikes Peak is sacred to Ducati. The mountain, towering over Colorado Springs, Colo., was practically leased by the company when two-wheelers raced the iconic 12.42-mile stretch of tarmac with the late Carlin Dunne taking three wins on the twin-cylinder Multistrada MTS1200/1260 between 2011 and 2018. Motorcycles ceased competing at the venue following Dunne’s fatal accident in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Ducati from paying homage to its heritage on the hill by taking its Multistrada V4 S and whacking it with the special stick to create the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. The Multistrada is one of the great chameleons...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Robb Report

Lexus Is Bringing an Off-Road Version of the LX600 SUV to the Tokyo Auto Show

The Lexus LX600 may be one of the most elegant SUVs on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s afraid to get a little dirty. To prove this point, the luxury marque is bringing an off-road-focused version of its stylish behemoth to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The result of a collaboration between Lexus and after-market parts supplier JAOS, the special LX600 aims to show it can do anything the legendary off-roader it’s based on, the Toyota Land Cruiser, can do and more. The heavily modified SUV is based on the off-road variant of the fourth-generation LX, which was introduced last October....
CARS
hypebeast.com

Maserati Returns to Motorsports

After more than a decade, Maserati ends its racing hiatus, announcing that it will join Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023. The Trident will be the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E joining other automakers such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Nissan, and Porsche on the grid.
MOTORSPORTS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Maserati to Join Formula E

Maserati announces the first step in its motorsport strategy and will make its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023. Maserati is the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E. The combination of Maserati's racing heritage - a brand intrinsically linked with high-performance, and its innovative attitude towards electrification - aligns perfectly with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world's first all-electric road-racing motorsport series. The car maker's commitment to electric mobility will run at top speed with Folgore, the full electric range. All new Maserati models will also be available in 100% electric solutions including Maserati Grecale, Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the Maserati MC20 super sportscar.
MOTORSPORTS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy