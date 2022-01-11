Hearing Aids Products Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.

