The New Year is here (along with record-breaking levels of snow!) and the luxe Edgewood Tahoe is looking ahead as it prepares to welcome a number of exciting new programs, partners and activations to the pristine shores of Lake Tahoe. In an ongoing commitment to the unrivaled guest experience and the promise of delivering that special Edgewood magic all year long, the unforgettable retreat is ramping up for a huge 2022. This year, Edgewood will debut luxury villas, the reimagination of one of the property’s distinct dining destinations (more details to come!) and a partnership with the one and only Mastercraft. In addition, the Taholistic wellness program returns this April while the famed American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is set for July.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO