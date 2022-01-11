ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Northam Issues Limited 30-day Emergency Order to Expand Hospital Capacity

By K. Alston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal is to help hospitals address the rising number of patients﻿ admitted with COVID-19 Yesterday, Governor Northam took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19, after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. Governor Northam issued a limited 30-day order...

Governor Northam issues 1,200+ pardons, restores civil rights of 126,000 Virginians

RICHMOND—On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam said that he has granted pardons to over 1,200 Virginians over the past four years—including exonerating eight individuals who served lengthy prison sentences after being wrongfully convicted for crimes that they did not commit. He also has restored civil rights to more than 126,000 individuals who completed their sentences and fully paid their debts to society.
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Youngkin enjoys the day with Northam and previous Virginia governors

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, Governor Ralph Northam and their wives spent some time together this morning before the inauguration. The couples spent the morning in the Executive Mansion discussing many different topics. During that time, Northam handed Youngkin a key to the Executive Mansion. Youngkin was...
RICHMOND, VA
Governor Northam Announces Commonwealth’s Implements of Execution Donated to Virginia Museum of History and Culture

~ Electric chair, execution gurney, and other artifacts of capital punishment to be preserved for education about Virginia’s history ~. RICHMOND –Governor Ralph Northam announced today that 114 years after acquiring an oak electric chair to execute people sentenced to death, the Commonwealth asked the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond to accept the chair and other implements of execution. The implements were conveyed this week. “This action closes the era of state-sponsored execution in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth asked the Museum to accept these items, as they have the curatorial expertise to appropriately manage and interpret such materials. The Commonwealth’s history of using capital punishment is an important part of history, and the Museum is focused on telling Virginia’s full and true story for future generations.” In March 2021 Governor Northam signed legislation to end use of the death penalty, making Virginia the first southern state to do so. Virginia has executed more than 1,300 people in its history, more than any other state. The chair was used to execute 267 people. It was installed at the Virginia State Penitentiary on Spring Street near downtown Richmond in 1908, and later was moved to Greensville Correctional Center. When Virginia moved to executions by lethal injection, the chair remained in place. Also donated to the museum is the medical gurney used for executing people by lethal injection, along with other implements used to carry out executions, including leather straps. Those items were dismantled and removed from Greensville Correctional Center to the museum earlier this week. Also, this week, in confirmation of the change in law, Governor Northam commuted to life in prison the death sentences of Thomas Porter and Anthony Juniper, the two persons on death row when capital punishment was abolished. Also as provided in the legislation, Thomas Porter and Anthony Juniper will not be eligible for parole, any good conduct allowance or any earned sentence credits, or conditional release.
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Carney Issues State of Emergency Declaration

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday issued a new State of Emergency (SOE) declaration, effective today, January 3, 2022, to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. “We still face a very serious situation with COVID-19 in Delaware, especially in our hospital facilities,” said Governor Carney....
WILMINGTON, DE
GOVERNOR-ELECT YOUNGKIN ANNOUNCES MEDICAL ADVISORY TEAM

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced his Medical Advisory Team led by Dr. Marty Makary, Nancy Agee, Kathy Gorman, Alan Levine, Dr. Bogdan Neughebaeur, and Anand Shah. “I am proud to announce a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges. I have been receiving briefings about the coronavirus and Omicron variant regularly and we are going to stay on top of this. I recognize the severity of the virus and the significant loss that it has caused. Virginians should rest assured that we are monitoring this variant and doing everything we can to be smart about this. I will enter office ready to reopen Virginia, support our healthcare heroes, and protect the lives and livelihoods of Virginians,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Northam Announces New Program to Expand Capital Access for Small Businesses

~ Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund will provide financial assistance to organizations that serve underserved, COVID-19 impacted business ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the launch of the new Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund program and more than $9.7 million in grants has been awarded for 12 projects throughout the Commonwealth. The funding will assist organizations to create programs and products that will expand access to capital and provide technical assistance for COVID-19 impacted small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of the Virginia economy and the bedrock of our communities,” said Governor Northam. “These grants will provide needed support to our businesses to face the challenges of the pandemic. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.” The Department of Housing and Community Development developed the Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund with the purpose of supporting Virginia-based community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to build their capacity and increase economic activity in distressed communities throughout the Commonwealth. VSBRF goals include serving small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on those sectors which have been disproportionately impacted or have been economically disadvantaged. In addition, this program is expected to increase economic activity in distressed communities around the Commonwealth and to increase the capacity of the CDFI sector to serve those target markers in Virginia. The General Assembly allocated $10,000,000 in FY2022 to establish a special, non-reverting fund that would provide grants to CDFIs, community development enterprises, or other such similar entities as permitted by law, whose primary purpose is to provide financing to small businesses in Virginia. CDFIs are private financial institutions certified by the U.S. Department of Treasury to deliver responsible, affordable financing to historically underbanked and underserved people, small businesses, and communities. “Access to capital remains a challenge for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This funding will help meet the needs of and provide services to underserved businesses so they can thrive in their communities.” The following projects will receive 2022 Virginia Small Business Resiliency Grant Awards: Enterprise Development Group’s Small Business Resiliency Fund$1,500,000ECDC Enterprise Development Group | Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Manassas Enterprise Development Group (EDG) will provide technical pre- and post-loan assistance focused on helping underserved communities, immigrant communities, and entrepreneurs of color who were disproportionately impacted by economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. EDG will leverage loan capital 2:1 to deploy a total of $4.9 million in microloans and will assist 54 businesses acquire funding.
HAMPTON, VA
Governor Northam Announces Final Phase of Mountain Highway Construction in Buchanan County

~ $207 million investment will support safe travel and economic development in Southwest Virginia ~. RICHMOND– Governor Northam today announced a comprehensive agreement to construct the $207 million Route 460/121 Poplar Creek “Phase B” project in Buchanan County. This is the final phase of a longstanding highway project that extends 127.5 miles in Virginia from the Kentucky state line near Breaks Interstate Park to Interstate 81 near Christiansburg.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WATCH: Gov. Northam declares 30-day state of emergency after VDH reports over 57K new cases since Friday

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: On Monday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a 30-day emergency order to help increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic after a record number of hospitalizations were posted last Friday. According to Northam’s office, this order will expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency ahead of upcoming winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency on Friday ahead of the upcoming winter storm expected to move through Virginia this weekend. In a release, Northam’s office says The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday - which would impact the majority of the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
Warner & Kaine Announce Virginia to Receive $536.8 Million for Bridge Repair

~ Largest-ever investment in Virginia’s bridges is the result of the bipartisan infrastructure law written by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine ~. WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced the largest-ever federal investment in Virginia’s bridges, made possible by the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine. Virginia will receive $536.8 million over five years to address highway bridge needs, which include 577 bridges across the Commonwealth that are currently rated as being in “poor” condition, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Issues Two Executive Orders

Governor Laura Kelly has eased or suspended Kansas licensing rules for medical personnel and nursing home workers, in hopes of making it easier for them to attack staffing shortages. Kelly issued two executive orders. One allows hospital staff to perform a broader range of duties. The other makes licensing of...
KANSAS STATE
Governor Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency, activates Maryland National Guard to respond to COVID-19 surge [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency to take urgent short-term actions to combat the current COVID-19 surge and mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to assist state and local health officials with the ongoing pandemic response. On Tuesday, Maryland hit a record high 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is an increase of more … Continue reading "Governor Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency, activates Maryland National Guard to respond to COVID-19 surge [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency, activates Maryland National Guard to respond to COVID-19 surge [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Governor sets 30-day COVID state of emergency

ANNAPOLIS — With COVID-19 hospitalizations at a record high in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a 30-day state of emergency to take short-term actions to confront the surge. Those actions, however, stop short of declaring masking requirements or vaccination mandates. Maryland this week surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations...
MARYLAND STATE
New emergency orders issued to help understaffed Mass. hospitals

Hospitals are also seeing many more patients than usual, mostly due to non-COVID-19-related reasons. As the COVID-19 surge rages, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office on Friday issued new emergency orders meant to help overwhelmed Massachusetts hospitals amid unprecedented staffing shortages. In an announcement, Baker’s office said the new measures are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Community Policy