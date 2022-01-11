Creighton-Providence game Tuesday canceled due to COVID-19

Providence Friars head coach Ed Cooley Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Friars' next contest is scheduled on Saturday against the University of Connecticut. The Creighton Blue Jays are slated to play on Saturday against the Xavier Musketeers.

Providence is a perfect 10-0 at home, has a 3-1 record on the road and is 1-1 in neutral settings. The Friars began their season 5-0 before falling to the University of Virginia on Nov. 23.

Ed Cooley's team then won eight in a row before losing to Marquette on Jan. 4. The team bounced back with an 83-73 win over St. John's on Jan. 8.