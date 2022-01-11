Creighton-Providence game Tuesday canceled due to COVID-19
The Friars' next contest is scheduled on Saturday against the University of Connecticut. The Creighton Blue Jays are slated to play on Saturday against the Xavier Musketeers.
Providence is a perfect 10-0 at home, has a 3-1 record on the road and is 1-1 in neutral settings. The Friars began their season 5-0 before falling to the University of Virginia on Nov. 23.
Ed Cooley's team then won eight in a row before losing to Marquette on Jan. 4. The team bounced back with an 83-73 win over St. John's on Jan. 8.
