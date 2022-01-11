ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Wausau trial underway in Abbotsford motel shooting

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
A jury trial for a man who was shot after allegedly ramming his vehicle into a police officer and leading officers on a 10-mile high speed chase with speeds topping 100 mph is now underway in Wausau.

Dan W. Willison, 57, faces charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, fleeing an officer, fifth offense operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and operating a vehicle with a revoked license. The charges were filed July 15, 2019, after which Willison, of Curtiss, was ordered held on a $150,000 cash bond.

Dan W. Willison, of Curtiss. Felony charges filed July 15 include first degree recklessly endangering safety, fifth offense OWI, fleeing an officer and bail jumping.

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded on May 2, 2019 when Colby-Abbotsford Police Officer Kyle Jolin received an anonymous complaint about Willison, who was wanted by police on two warrants. The caller requested a welfare check of a relative who was in a relationship with Willison and was staying with him at the Home Motel, 412 N. Fourth St., Abbotsford.

Jolin, who had seen a photo of Willison and was aware he drove dark-colored PT Cruiser, responded to the motel and spotted the vehicle with Willison sitting in the driver’s seat smoking a cigarette with the window down. According to court documents, Jolin approached the vehicle with his flashlight on and his service weapon drawn, announcing himself as a police officer.

But when Jolin approached the front of the vehicle, Willison accelerated and struck Jolin, pushing him onto the hood, court documents state. Jolin later told DCI investigators he held onto the hood fearing that if he fell off, he wouldn’t survive being run over by the vehicle. With his gun in his left hand and holding the hood with his right, Jolin fired one round through the windshield before rolling off the vehicle on the driver’s side. At that point, investigators say, Jolin fired one more shot at Willison toward the driver’s side door.

Body cam footage shows these events transpired in just four seconds.

Court documents state that Willison fled from the Home Motel at a high rate of speed, northbound on Hwy. 13, where a Clark County deputy took up the chase. The pursuit spanned 10 miles with speeds in excess of 100 mph, including a path through the village of Milan in a 25 mph zone, police said.

Willison eventually turned westbound on Hwy. 29 in Marathon County before turning onto the shoulder, abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot into a corn field adjacent to the highway, police said. Both Jolin and the Clark County deputy continued to pursue Willison, and he was eventually caught.

Blood drawn from Willison shows he had a blood alcohol concentration of .184 percent shortly after the incident. Willison, who was shot in the left upper chest, was taken to a hospital for treatment and survived his injuries.

On Tuesday, a jury was sworn in after about an hour of questioning and attorneys for the prosecution and defense made their opening statements. Officer Jolin testified for roughly 90 minutes and was the state’s first witness.

Officer James Wagner then took the stand and body cam footage was entered into evidence.

The trial is expected to conclude on Thursday. Circuit Judge Mike Moran is hearing the case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation. People who are charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

 

#Shooting#Attorneys#Mile High#Colby Abbotsford#The Home Motel#N Fourth St#Dci
