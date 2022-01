Over the past three weeks, Panhandle Health District (PHD) has seen a sharp increase in the daily COVID-19 case count with 283 cases being reported Monday and 213 reported last Friday. Case numbers are probably much higher than officially reported due to cases not reported and the lack of availability of testing resources. These unprecedented numbers are likely due to the District’s low vaccination rate and other effective precautions not being taken by the community. According to the CDC’s genomic surveillance site, the highly transmissible Omicron variant represents over 95% of the current case count in the Northwest region of the US representing Idaho, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.

