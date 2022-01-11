ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge says the FTC’s Meta monopoly lawsuit can go forward

By Adi Robertson
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge says the US Federal Trade Commission can proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, after dismissing the suit last year. District of Columbia Judge James Boasberg said in an opinion released today that the FTC’s first complaint had “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 3

Related
HuffingtonPost

FTC Attempt To Break Up Facebook's Parent Company Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that could force Meta to sell both Instagram and WhatsApp can move forward, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims Meta, the parent company of Facebook, violated antitrust laws and participated in “anti-competitive conduct” by buying or squashing rival companies, particularly in the case of its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC has argued that Meta should be restructured and possibly be required to sell off the acquired entities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wabcradio.com

Judge says FTC’s Antitrust Case Against Facebook Can Proceed

(AP)-A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal. In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argued that the company pursued “buy or bury” strategy to suppress competition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
smarteranalyst.com

Meta’s Plea to Dismiss FTC’s Antitrust Suit Rejected

A U.S. district court has given its green light to The Federal Trade Commission to proceed with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms (FB). After being rejected once, the FTC filed an amended complaint in August 2021. The amended complaint includes more details on the company’s monopoly power allegations. Also,...
LAW
ShareCast

US judge gives FTC green light to pursue Meta lawsuit

A US judge has refused attempts by Meta Platforms to have an antitrust lawsuit against it dismissed. The US Federal Trade Commission wants the social media giant, formerly known as Facebook, to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, which it acquired in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The FTC's first attempt to launch the lawsuit was dismissed last year, when US District Court judge, James Boasberg, said it had failed to plausibly establish that Facebook held a monopoly over the social network market.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly
siliconangle.com

Judge gives go-ahead for FTC to move forward in Meta antitrust case

A federal judge today gave the green light for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to move forward with an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc. This is the second time the FTC has tried to go after Meta. District Judge James E. Boasberg dismissed the case last year for what he said was lack of enough evidence to go forward with the complaint. Specifically, the FTC claims that the social media giant had wielded its monopoly power and used a “buy-or-bury” strategy when it purchased the apps Instagram and WhatsApp.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Lawsuit aiming to break up Facebook group Meta can go ahead, US court rules

The US competition watchdog can proceed with a breakup lawsuit against Facebook’s owner, a federal judge has ruled. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had asked a court to dismiss an antitrust complaint brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the second time. However, Judge James Boasberg said on Tuesday that the FTC’s revised lawsuit should be allowed to proceed.
LAW
BBC

Meta monopoly case from FTC given go-ahead

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been given the go-ahead to take Facebook to court over anti-trust rules. The competition and consumer regulator is trying to make Facebook - now called Meta - sell off Instagram and WhatsApp. A previous version of the same action failed last year because...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phone Arena

The FTC's attempts at splitting up Meta are continuing

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been trying to break up Meta for quite some time now, due to alleged anti-competitive practices the company did: pretty much, the act of buying rising possible competitors Instagram and WhatsApp has been considered as anticompetitive by the FTC. It had filed a lawsuit last year, and the "amended and more detailed" version of it was now allowed to proceed,
BUSINESS
The Verge

Meta’s real antitrust problems are only beginning

Just over 13 months ago, the Trump-era Federal Trade Commission sought to break up Facebook. The lawsuit was a long time in coming — it sought to unwind acquisitions that were made in 2012 (Instagram) and 2014 (WhatsApp) — and, in its initial form, was laughed out of court. The FTC had not plausibly demonstrated that Facebook had a monopoly, Judge James E. Boasberg ruled at the time, and thus could not proceed.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Facebook antitrust suit can move forward, judge says

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to move forward, rejecting Facebook’s request to dismiss the case and handing the agency a major victory in its quest to curtail the power of the biggest tech companies. The judge, James Boasberg of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

FTC gets second chance to sue ‘monopoly’ Facebook

The Biden administration was given another chance to pursue legal action against Facebook over claims that the social network is a monopoly. A federal judge rejected parent company Meta Platforms’ attempt to throw out the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust complaint. The ruling by US District Judge James Boasberg...
LAW
Deadline

January 6th Committee Subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit And Twitter Over Records Related To Election Disinformation, Capitol Attack

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to four major tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter, for documents related to the spread of election disinformation on social media and the use of platforms by violent extremists. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said they were examining whether the “spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.” But he said that the four companies have not been...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy