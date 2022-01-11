These Dr. Seuss-Inspired Diaper Supplies From Hello Bello Will Liven Up Your Changing Station

Hello Bello/Oh, the Places You'll Go Balancing Act Diapers/HelloBello.com HelloBello.com

Diaper changing doesn’t quality as one of parenthood’s greatest joys but a whimsical new print from Hello Bello offers a fun aesthetic in the likes of Dr. Seuss.

The babycare start-up company founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard is selling diapers and wipes bearing illustrations from the 1990 Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You’ll Go! this month and they are so darn cute. The married couple and parents of daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, launched Hello Bello in 2019 because, as they outline on their website, “all parents need access to affordable, premium products.”

The diapers, wipes, and bundle boxes are all available on the Hello Bello website and at Walmart stores nationwide.

Off and Away & Balancing Act Diapers

The line offers two diaper designs: Off and Away (pictured above) which features hot air balloons and rolling hills and Balancing Act which has an adorable elephant print, all in sizes newborn to 6 which fit babies from 0 to 35+ pounds.

A shipment containing seven packs of diapers and four packs of wipes cost $65.99 and the order includes a “freebie” — your pick of either kid vitamins, hand sanitizer gel, lip balm, sunscreen, hand soap, or similar items.

Even more fun: When you order a diaper bundle, it ships in a box that can folded into a hot air balloon. Now, as the classic story goes, “You’re off the Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So…get on your way!”