Chick-fil-A gives Tyler-area organization $100,000 grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Chick-fil-A announced that they would give a Tyler-area organization a grant of $100,000 for their work in the community.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas was named a 2022 True Inspiration Awards TM grant recipient and will receive the $100,000

The organization is one of 34 who was recognized for a commitment to serving individuals in the areas of education, hunger or homelessness. In addition to serving their communities in these areas, the recipient organizations are either Black-led or serve communities of color.

Chick-fil-A increased its investment in the initiative last year, with a collective $5 million awarded to recipients for the second year in a row.

2022’s True Inspiration Awards grants range from $30,000 to $350,000, and Chick-fil-A is proud to have a Tyler organization amongst this year’s recipients.

Goodwill Industries of East Texas will use the grant to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers for employment.

