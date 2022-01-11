ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Bring It On' fans cheer as Gabrielle Union posts rare footage of the comedy classic

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Crbg_0diuUq7u00

Gabrielle Union has been heating up social media lately, frequently posting jealousy-inducing vacation photos of herself and husband, Dwyane Wade, in the sun.

But Union first got her big break leaping around high school gymnasiums in the iconic teenage romp, “Bring It On,” from 2000.

As Us Weekly reported , the film starred Union and Kirsten Dunst as the leaders of rival groups of cheerleading squads – the Clovers and the Toros – competing to win a national championship.

“Bring It On” fans got a fun treat over the weekend when Union shared some quick, previously unseen clips from the filming of it on TikTok .

“Story time,” Union, 49, explained, next to the surprise footage. “So, we shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers.”

“So,” she continued, “we shot these only for the trailer and not for the movie to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end.”

The oddity of scenes popping up in trailers that weren’t in the finished movie happens more than one might think , for reasons of marketing, as Union suggests, or because of last minute changes, TV syndication reasons, or simply editing mistakes.

In any event, also “missing” from the film itself, in Union’s opinion, is the real way she wishes she had developed her character, Isis, as she told Good Morning America last September.

“I do think it was a mistake,” she stated. “I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis… and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road, because I felt like that would make her be appropriate, the right kind of Black girl. Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled her. I would have allowed her her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed.”

“I would have given her all the anger,” she continued. "I… made her this gracious, decent leader, and I was still a villain in that movie. I did all that shape-shifting for a character, and then I realized I was doing that to myself too. I wasn’t allowing myself the full range of my humanity.”

The actress/model also addressed her second thoughts about the role in her recent biography, You Got Anything Stronger ?

Whatever Union’s latter day misgivings, fans of the film have been happy to make it a modern day comedy classic, and have created enough of an appetite for the cheerleading tales to inspire five sequels since the original.

Union has clearly made peace with it, as she frequently talks about the film in interviews and posts fun throwback memories .

And while there haven’t been too many public updates of late, Union told PureWow last year that a ‘Bring It On’ sequel featuring the original cast could one day be in the works .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Gabrielle Union Revealed an Upsetting Secret About the Bring It On Trailer

Brrr it's cold in here, there must be some early 2000s Universal Pictures tomfoolery in the atmosphere … Catchy, no?. Gabrielle Union, our Bring It On tea-spilling queen, revealed yet another shocking behind-the-scenes detail about her time working on the classic cheerleading film. In a TikTok, the actress shared...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Kirsten Dunst
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Spills Major Behind-the-Scenes Secret About 'Bring It On' on TikTok

Gabrielle Union is letting fans in on a little secret about her iconic teen film, Bring It On. The 49-year-old actress revealed on TikTok that the official trailer included scenes that weren't put in the movie—and no, it wasn't because of original footage that got cut. As it turns out, Union and fellow co-stars who played Clovers cheerleaders had to film additional scenes for the trailer after they finished filming the actual movie. And it was all because of the audience's reaction to the test screenings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Gabrielle Union Dishes on Bring It On Scenes That Didn't Make the Cut

Watch: Gabrielle Union's 2021 Met Gala Dress Took 1400 Hours to Make. They're sexy, they're cute and then they got the boot. According to Gabrielle Union, she and her fellow actresses who played the main Clovers cheerleaders in Bring It On, ran into some bad luck when it came to the final edit of the cult 2000 teen comedy. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the actress posted on her TikTok a video showing film footage not seen in the actual movie, which includes scenes with her and the R&B group Blaque members Shamari Fears DeVoe, Brandi Williams and the late Natina Reed. Ultimately, the rival Toros cheerleaders, led by Kirsten Dunst, got the majority of the screen time in Bring It On.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Film Star#Us Weekly#Clovers#Tiktok#Good Morning America
hiphopnc.com

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022: ‘New Year, Still Healing’

Gabrielle Union is ready for all that 2022 will bring and took to Instagram to share a touching message about how she plans to step into this new year. Rocking a stunning, neon yellow beach dress, the 49-year-old wrote, “New Year, Still Healing. Still working on myself and releasing what no longer serves me. Embracing personal evolution, accountability, and improved communication. Being crystal clear about my boundaries and continuing to ask for help. I felt like I turned to dust in 2021 and I was circling the drain with a smile and a wave. I couldn’t continue to compartmentalize (is this a word.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Rocks Edgy, All-Black Silk Ensemble on Instagram

Gabrielle Union never needs an excuse to get all dressed up (but whenever she does, we make sure to pay attention). The ﻿Bring It On star showed off an edgy, monochromatic 'fit in a new series of photos on Instagram. Throughout the slideshow, Union poses in a black, pleated silk jacket and trousers set from Cong Tri with a matching bandeau underneath. The ensemble was accessorized with a togo matte alligator Birkin bag from Hermès. And while we can't see what type of shoes she's wearing, it looks like Union is sporting black flats to match as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Daughter Kaavia's Latest Milestone

Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia is growing up so fast!. The Being Mary Jane actor gushed over her 3-year-old's development in an E! News interview. The star told the outlet that the adorable toddler, full name Kaavia James Union Wade, has been "pretty ahead of schedule" when it comes to hitting her milestones, and that the baby girl has even been able to advocate for her own privacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Share Adorable Video 'Working Out To Work Through The Funk'

No matter what your workout philosophy might be, it’s a universal truth that working out with a buddy makes getting your sweat on so much more fun than going for it solo. But sometimes your workout partner gives you a run for your money, as Gabrielle Union learned when she teamed up with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, who did not come to play during the joint sweat session. Union recently shared a clip of the pair’s mommy-daughter workout, and while they made sure to hit just about every muscle group from head to toe, it was Kaavia who was running...
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Gabrielle Union in Cong Tri

Rocking an all black look, she posed for the gram in a CONG TRI FALL 2021pleated silk suit, accessorized with an HERMES bag. The string details add a subtle, sporty feel to the blazer and overall, she looked good. Also can we talk about her natural curls which was created...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Owns the Whole Damn Company

Gabrielle Union is feeling herself, which means no one can tell her otherwise. Nor would anyone want to. Forget 51 percent, the actress looks like she owns the entire company in her latest Instagram post. “Y’all, my curls are flourishing. Got a cute outfit on. I’ve secured the bag and...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy