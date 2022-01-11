Alleged details of Geno Smith's DUI arrest surface, backup QB releases statement

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was arrested Monday morning in Washington on suspicion of DUI, according to TMZ Sports .

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol told the gossip website that the backup quarterback was pulled over around 2 a.m. Monday morning in King County, just hours after the team had returned home from its Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In documents obtained by TMZ , Smith was pulled over for driving erratically and going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone. He told the officers he had consumed wine that night and became upset with them during the field sobriety test.

The 31-year-old then become argumentative with the cops, which at that point they stopped the field sobriety test and arrested Smith. While on the way to the station, Smith allegedly started to make diminishing remarks about the size of one of the officer’s manhood.

Smith also reportedly refused to take a breath test and was taken to a hospital to have his blood drawn where he began allegedly threatening the officers.

“I’ll f—k every one of y’all up,” one officer said Smith told them.

“You don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen,” another officer claimed he said in the report.

After the blood test, which required officers to put restraints on Smith’s arms and legs, he was taken back to the station and booked on a DUI charge.

Smith, who has also played for the Jets, Giants and Chargers in his career, released a statement on the arrest Tuesday morning:

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” he said. “I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road and ask that you bare with me.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram