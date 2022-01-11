Quinnen Williams hasn't thought about extension, has eyes on joining league's elite defensive linemen

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is now eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but he told reporters on Monday that the thought of a long-term deal hasn’t been on his mind after completing his third season with New York.

“I haven’t thought about it yet,” Williams said. “I haven’t been a big person on money and stuff like that. I love playing football…I’m focused on being the best player I can be on the football field.

“I’ve just been trying to be the best person I can be on and off the field.”

The former third overall pick logged 6.0 sacks in 15 games this season, and his 36 solo tackles was the best mark of his young career. At just 24 years old, Williams has high hopes of seeing his name alongside the Aaron Donalds of the NFL.

“I’d say I’m in the top 10 [interior defenders],” Williams said. “I’m nowhere near the level of production to where I want to be…I can be at a level where I can take over football games…and I have to tap into that this offseason.”

The Jets as a whole will have to make a step forward this offseason, as the defense allowed a league-worst 29.6 points per game. But Williams saw pieces around him blossom into playmakers as the season progressed, which gives him hope for the future.

“I feel like the defense did good and we’re going in the right direction with the different guys…guys like [Brandin] Echols, who played a phenomenal year as a rookie, made a few mistakes here and there, but you could see he grew a lot and got a lot of confidence throughout the year.’”

There seems to be a mutual desire to keep Williams in New York, and if he stays for the long haul, he will be a cornerstone of a rebuilding defense that has nowhere to go but up next season. Despite an awful overall showing this season, Williams expects the defense to surprise next year.

“I feel like this season is a stepping stone going in the right direction to where we want to be,” Williams said.

