VAIL, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage Thursday evening, the Vail Police Department said. Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. on the ground level of the Lionshead parking structure at 395 S. Frontage Road W. The child, a 10-year-old boy from Eagle, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO