Las Vegas, NV

Gas Turbine Market Projected to Cross $25.4 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 3.3%

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global gas turbine market was valued at $18.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. A gas turbine is an engine, which heats a mixture of fuel and outside air at a high temperature to...

Las Vegas Herald

Global Autonomous Ships Market To Be Driven By The Increase In Operational Safety Of Ships In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Autonomous Ships Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous ships market, assessing the market based on its segments like level of autonomy, component, ship type, fuel type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Exam Proctoring Market Growing with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027

The latest research on "Global Online Exam Proctoring Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market". The global Online Exam Proctoring market was valued at 368.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.66% from 2022 to 2027, based on HTF MI newly published report.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global eGRC Market To Reach $74.52 Billion By 2026

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For The Public Cloud In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud services brokerage market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, deployment model, organisation size, vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Las Vegas Herald

Global Healthcare Analytics Market To Be Driven By The Rise Of Big Data In The Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Healthcare Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, component, deployment model, application, end user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Rich Communication Services Market To Reach $12.27 Billion By 2027

According to the report, the global rich communication services industry was estimated at $1.15 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $12.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 34.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about the benefits of RCS over existing OTT services, rise in number of...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Van Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electric Van Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cooling Systems Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smart Cooling Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ethanolamine $794 million in 2017 CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

According to the Ethanolamine Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Graphene Market Growth Projection by 2027 | USD 876.8 million

Graphene Market growth is driven by increasing demand from the electronics industry. Growing pharmaceutical, oil, coatings, electronics, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific due to the growth of the commercial market, has increased the global graphene market over the forecast period. As per the report published by Allied Market Research,...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Jet Aircraft Market to Witness Major Growth by 2027 | Boeing, Airbus, North American Aviation, British Aerospace

The Latest Released Jet Aircraft market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Jet Aircraft market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Jet Aircraft market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Boeing, Gulfstream, Learjet, Bombardier, Cessna, Pilatus Aircraft, Hawker Aircraft, British Aerospace, Embraer, Airbus, North American Aviation, Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. & COMAC.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Sports Sunglasses Market Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Sports Sunglasses Market Analysis by Type, Gender, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global sports sunglasses market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of $6.8% from 2021 to 2027. Sports sunglasses are lenses made up of polycarbonate materials that are durable, sturdy, and safe for the eyes during the physical activity owing to which it is used in sports.
APPAREL
Las Vegas Herald

Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Aeon Global Health, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Abbott, Athena GTX, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche, Aeon Global Health, AViTA, Boston Scientific, Entra Health, GD (General Devices), GlobalMed, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic, Philips, QualComm & Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Telehealth and Patient Monitoring for the foreseeable future.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Inside Sales Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Pipedrive, QSOFT, Bitrix

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Inside Sales Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Inside Sales Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Inside Sales Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

EMV Payment Cards Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide EMV Payment Cards Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace, EMV Payment Cards markets by :, In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific & Middle East and Africa (MEA) etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Contraceptives (Medicine) Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Contraceptives (Medicine) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics

The latest launched report on Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL). Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, XPO Logistics, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS and ICS), Expeditors International of Washington, CEVA Logistics, Hitachi Transport System, Dachser, GEODIS, Toll Group.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Pine Chemicals Mraket Swot Analysis by key players Resinall, Florachem, Arakawa Chemical Industries

Pine chemicals are derived from pine trees or as a co-product of the papermaking process. Pine chemicals are widely used in the paint & coating industry as a thinner. Production and demand for turpentine are rapidly increasing across the globe as it is the main ingredient in the manufacturing of synthesized rubbers and is highly utilized in varnishes to give finishing to wooden furniture. Turpentine derived from natural sources is highly demanded by the fragrance industries. The increasing demand for mining chemicals in the metallurgic industry for various applications will accelerate the growth of pine chemicals.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

