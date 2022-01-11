ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking Potential Winter Weather This Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has a slight winter storm threat for our areas on days 6 and 7, for potential winter weather this upcoming Sunday and Monday. As it looks now the threat seems to be between Saturday night and Sunday night (and potentially Monday night), but anyone who has experienced...

CBS Boston

Frigid Temperatures Continue Through Saturday; Storm To Bring 50-70 MPH Wind Gusts Sunday Into Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great. Quick summary of the next 48 hours: Coldest start to a day yet on Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero Winds continuing to gust 20-40 mph through midday Saturday, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees at times Sunday morning will be another very cold one in the single digits, albeit without the wind. Sunday afternoon will be much more comfortable, in the mid and upper 20s How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Potent Winter Storm System Set To Hit Delaware Valley Sunday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A one-two punch from Mother Nature will hit the Philadelphia region this weekend as the Delaware Valley will deal with brutally cold Arctic air followed by a potent storm system on Sunday evening. The cold is here – Saturday’s morning low in the city dipped to a frigid 16 degrees with a wind chill of zero, making it the coldest morning of the season so far in Philadelphia.  Highs Saturday will top out in the low to mid 20’s with wind chills just barely creeping into the teens – the coldest day since Feb. 1, 2019. It’s dry through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wvlt.tv

TDOT, Knox County prepare for weekend winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Dept. of Transportation along with Knox Co. officials are already preparing for the winter weather expected Sunday afternoon into the evening. TDOT has pre-treated roads north of I-40 as of Friday. The reason they haven’t pre-treated anymore is due to rain in the forecast in those areas before the snow is expected to come.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region. This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions. Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s. That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens. Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore. This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow...
BALTIMORE, MD
virginiaviews.com

Weekend Winter Storm in DC: Snow, Ice Quantities and Schedule

Afternoon and evening forecast models generally support our snowfall forecast of between 1 and 4 inches in the immediate area (highest amounts west of DC and lowest east) on Sunday afternoon and evening, as described below, before a switch to a wintry mix. However, some models show a decrease in snow amounts and an increase in ice for our far western areas, generally west and northwest of Fairfax County toward Interstate 81. In other words, we may need to scale back the snowfall forecast for these areas a bit our updates Saturday. But the risk of freezing rain and maybe some power outages may increase.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
abccolumbia.com

Midlands braces for potential winter storm this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina residents are accustomed to extreme heat, but maybe not extreme cold. With winter weather threatening much of the Palmetto State this weekend, you may not be sure what to be prepared for. Voice of Steve LaVoie, NWS Meteorologist :10-20 Dr. Matthew Bitner, Prisma...
fox29.com

Delaware Valley braces for weekend of harsh winter weather

PHILADELPHIA - Delaware Valley residents are gearing up for a brutal weekend of winter weather with frigid wind chills and a messy wintry mix. Following a mostly mild Friday, forecasters expect a blast of arctic air to sweep into the region overnight and create dangerously cold conditions. Wind chills in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be in the single digits by early Saturday morning, while areas north and west will feel below zero.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mocoshow.com

Friday Night Update on Sunday Storm

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for MoCo from 1pm on Sunday, January 16th until 7am Monday, January 17th. Right now it looks like snow will move into the area in the afternoon hours and continue into the evening before changing over to ice and eventually rain. Since the ground will be cold from temperatures that’ll likely remain below 30° until early Monday morning when temps can reach the mid to upper 30s. Sunday evening should be a mess and it may carry over into Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KATV

ARDOT prepares for incoming winter weather this weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Winter weather is arriving in Arkansas Saturday night, and the Department of Transportation says they’re ready. “The beautiful thing about snow forecast is that it usually doesn’t surprise you," said spokesperson Dave Parker. Preparations on Friday included making sure all equipment was serviced...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

