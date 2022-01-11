US Supreme Court upholds Cayuga Nation’s right to run electronic bingo hall in Union Springs

The US Supreme Court has let stand a lower court’s ruling denying the village of Union Springs the right to shut down a Cayuga Indian Nation electronic bingo hall.

The Court denied a writ of certiorari in the case of Howard Tanner, et al., v. Cayuga Nation, et al.

“The Supreme Court today has reaffirmed what we have known all along: Cayuga Nation land within its reservation boundaries, as set forth by the Treaty of Canandaigua nearly 220 years ago, is entitled to sovereign immunity and protected by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act,” said Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown. “The Cayuga Nation’s electronic bingo hall, like all of our economic development enterprises, is an important source of revenue and opportunity for our members, and we will continue to vociferously defend our sovereign rights as we have always done.”

On March 24, 2020, US District Judge David Hurd found the Cayugas’ Lakeside Entertainment meets the requirements for Class II gaming under IGRA.

According to a news release from the Cayuga Nation’s PR firm, “with this week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the Union Springs’ petition to review the Second Circuit’s ruling, the Village of Union Springs has exhausted all legal avenues to enforce its ordinance and prohibit gaming at Cayuga Nation properties within the borders of its reservation.”

