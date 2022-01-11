ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Detroit Red Wings Hire Former Player Nicklas Lidström

By Nathan Vandenburg
 4 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings Vice President and General Manager, Steve Yzerman, announced on Tuesday that Nicklas Lidström, a former player with the Detroit Red Wings, would take over as vice president...

Related
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Winnipeg Jets have a minor COVID-protocol crisis at the moment. Quite a few starters are currently isolating from the team, which has left the forward and defensive corps a bit open for some new blood. The circumstances aren’t ideal, but the Jets have amassed a decent pool of talent to choose replacements from. Facing an unspectacular Detroit Red Wings roster served as the perfect opportunity to show Winnipeg what it has with the Moose. Declan Chisholm, Dylan Samberg, and Austin Poganski answered the call in what was a decent 3-0 shutout against Detroit. Read on for some thoughts on how the young guns fared!
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
NHL
