ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Maya Angelou Quarter And Why It’s Important To Have Women On Currency

By Kim Elsesser
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to have her likeness depicted on the quarter. The U.S. Mint announced yesterday that they will release up to five new quarters per year to celebrate distinguished American women. It’s about time. Women have long been absent from U.S. currency, and this absence...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Imperial Valley Press Online

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Sacagawea
Person
Helen Keller
Person
George Washington
Person
Harriet Tubman
Person
Alexander Hamilton
fox26houston.com

Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman featured on US quarter

WASHINGTON - A new U.S. quarter featuring the late poet Maya Angelou officially went into circulation this week, making the American author, poet and Civil Rights activist the first Black woman to ever be featured on the 25 cent coin. The new coin is part of the U.S. Mint’s American...
SOCIETY
Joplin Globe

Our view: Maya Angelou deserves honor of being on our currency

Get ready for a welcome and long overdue change in your quarters. The first coins in the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program have begun to enter circulation, the federal agency announced this week. The reverse, or “tails” side, of the first batch of quarters features poet Maya Angelou, depicted with a bird in flight and a rising sun behind her as images representing her poetry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uticaphoenix.net

Whoopi Goldberg Says Maya Angelou Deserves More Than A Quarter

Whoopi Goldberg / Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Stringer. Whoopi Goldberg didn’t mince her words when she said Maya Angelou deserves more than the quarter for her contributions to American literature. During Tuesday’s episode of The View, the Academy Award winner discussed the recent news that Angelou is now the first woman immortalized on the U.S. quarter, telling her co-hosts that America could be doing better by the author.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Paper Currency#Racism#The Maya Angelou Quarter#The U S Mint#The Cherokee Nation#Chinese American#The Treasury Department
WTOV 9

Local leaders praise Maya Angelou's placement on U.S. quarter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first black woman on the quarter as part of a series that commemorates pioneering American women. Representative Barbra Lee (D-Calif.) spearheaded the bill and officially made the announcement early this week. It something that means a lot...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Smithonian

Meet the Black Men Who Changed Lincoln’s Mind About Equal Rights

Before dawn on May 13, 1862, Robert Smalls stealthily took command of a Confederate steamer, the CSS Planter, and steered it out of Charleston Harbor. The 23-year-old, who had worked as a slave aboard the vessel, brought 15 other enslaved people with him, including his wife and their two young children. Smalls knew he might be killed by Confederate guards as he attempted to reach the Union’s fleet off the Atlantic coast.
POLITICS
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
96K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy