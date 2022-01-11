ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NeuroPace forecasts prelim Q4 revenue of $11M

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NeuroPace (NPCE +6.7%) expects prelim. Q4 unaudited revenue of ~$11M, up 2% from...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

JPMorgan Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q4

Investing.com - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $29.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.87B. JPMorgan shares are up 6% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

BlackRock Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q4

Investing.com - BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. BlackRock announced earnings per share of $10.42 on revenue of $5.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $10.06 on revenue of $5.11B. BlackRock shares are down...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Citigroup Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Citigroup (NYSE: C ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Citigroup announced earnings per share of $1.99 on revenue of $17.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $17.01B. Citigroup shares are up 12% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

KB Home Is Still A Good Buy Despite The Post-Earnings Run-Up

KB Home reported mixed results, but its gross margin guidance positively surprised many investors. KB Home (KBH) recently reported strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results with an EPS of $1.91 beating estimates by $0.14 and revenues of $1.68 bn missing estimates by $31.05 mn. However, the biggest highlight was the company's gross margin guidance for FY2022. Prior to the earnings, sell-side consensus estimates for FY2022 gross margins were at ~21.7% or ~10 bps improvement versus FY2021 levels. However, the company guided for gross margins in the range of 25.4% to 26.2% for FY2022. This resulted in a significant jump in the company's stock price as sell-side analysts rushed to revise their estimates upwards.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuropace#Y Y
Seekingalpha.com

LXRandCo revenue up 60% as e-commerce growth continues: Prelim

LXRandCo (OTC:GGBBF) reports 60% Y/Y growth in revenue to C$2.1M during the month of December 2021. It included e-commerce revenue of C$1M, up 29% Y/Y. For last 12 months, total revenue reached C$18.1M (+31% Y/Y) with e-commerce revenue of C$10.4M (+137% Y/Y). Earlier, LXRandCo reports Q3 results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Jefferies (JEF) Stock Down on Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss

JEF - Free Report) tanked 9.3% in response to lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Nov 30) results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.36 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line, however, compared favorably with $1.11 earned in the prior-year quarter. Results were hampered by a drop in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

OrganiGram gets upgrade at Canaccord Genuity on FQ1 results

OrganiGram (OGI -0.3%) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy from Hold with a price target of C$3.25, up from C$3. Cantor Fitzgerald, however, lowered the price target to $5.30 from $5.70, with the Overweight rating. Canaccord analyst Matt Bottomley noted that the company's fiscal Q1 financial results represented...
STOCKS
investing.com

KB Home Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue Falls Short in Q4

Investing.com - KB Home (NYSE: KBH ) reported Wednesday mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results as earnings topped estimates, but revenue fell just short even as strong demand for housing continued to drive up home prices. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gained more than 3% in after-hours trading after ending the day 0.6% higher.
MARKETS
pacbiztimes.com

Limoneira reports growing revenue and shrinking losses for Q4

Limoneira ended its 2020-21 fiscal year on a strong note, with growing revenue and shrinking losses in the fourth quarter, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness announced Jan. 10. Limoneira — a grower and seller of lemons, avocados and other fruits and also a real estate developer — generated $33.5 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M. During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bioventus estimates 30% growth in Q4 revenue

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) estimates prelim Q4 revenue to be in the range of $128.5 to $131.5M indicating a 30% to 33% Y/Y growth. For FY21, revenue is expected to be in the range of $429 to $432M which marks a ~34% increase from prior year,. "We continued to deliver above-market growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Integra LifeSciences sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) releases its preliminary revenue estimate for fourth quarter that lands slightly above the market expectation. The medical technology company on Tuesday said its expects its Q4 revenue to range between $404-$406M compared to the consensus of $403.44M. That represents an increase of approximately 4% on a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Minerva Surgical reports preliminary Q4 and FY21 revenue

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) reports preliminary Q4 revenues of $13.5M - $13.7M ($13.27M consensus), vs. $13.6M in 4Q20. FY21 revenues are expected to be in the range of $52.0M - $52.2M ($51.75M consensus), vs. $37.8M for FY20. Ended 2021 with over $40M in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting the proceeds from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy