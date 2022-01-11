NeuroPace forecasts prelim Q4 revenue of $11M

KB Home reported mixed results, but its gross margin guidance positively surprised many investors. KB Home (KBH) recently reported strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results with an EPS of $1.91 beating estimates by $0.14 and revenues of $1.68 bn missing estimates by $31.05 mn. However, the biggest highlight was the company's gross margin guidance for FY2022. Prior to the earnings, sell-side consensus estimates for FY2022 gross margins were at ~21.7% or ~10 bps improvement versus FY2021 levels. However, the company guided for gross margins in the range of 25.4% to 26.2% for FY2022. This resulted in a significant jump in the company's stock price as sell-side analysts rushed to revise their estimates upwards.

