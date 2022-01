We’re in this together. It’s no secret that COVID-19 has altered our lives and our interactions with others. Many of us have spent uninterrupted months with family members and may be experiencing problems with our significant others. Due to these intense changes and overall strain, it’s easier than ever to be at odds with people close to us. Yet, togetherness is pivotal during this time, so we need to work together to devise ways to get over relational hurdles.

