ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Projected to Cross $243.4 Billion by 2030

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe liquefied petroleum gas market size was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is obtained from compression and cooling of two gases named propane and butane, which are...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Global eGRC Market To Reach $74.52 Billion By 2026

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Graphene Market Growth Projection by 2027 | USD 876.8 million

Graphene Market growth is driven by increasing demand from the electronics industry. Growing pharmaceutical, oil, coatings, electronics, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific due to the growth of the commercial market, has increased the global graphene market over the forecast period. As per the report published by Allied Market Research,...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas Herald

Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps Market (CAGR of 5.03%) By 2030

Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Synopsis:. Air operated double diaphragm pumps market is projected to earn a revenue of USD 1.92 billion by the end of the year 2027 from estimated revenue of USD 1.00 billion, with an approximate CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. An air operated...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Microgreens Market Is estimated to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028

The microgreens market size was valued at $1,276.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are majorly cultivated in the indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Power Tools Market to Grow $45.2 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 5.7%

According to a research report "Power Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact by Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, Others), Mode of Operation, Application, and Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by growing construction industry in the emerging economies, high demand for power tools in automotive industry, rising adoption of battery-powered power tools globally, and surging demand for electric fastening tools in industrial environment.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Bridge Construction Market Projected to Cross $1,416.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0%

This research report will give you deep insights about the Bridge Construction Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 331 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquefied Petroleum Gas#Energy Efficiency#Bharat Petroleum#Natural Gas#Cagr#Lpg#Cng#Download Sample Report
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Las Vegas Herald

Landfill Gas Market to Cross $2.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The global landfill gas market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in government spending on greenhouse gas control, utilization of landfill gas to prevent hazardous emissions, rapid increase in demand for landfill gas in several application areas, electricity, boilers, turbines, and several end-use industries, is expected to create increased opportunities for the landfill gas market during the forecast period. In addition, low operation cost and higher flexibility of landfill gas production plants across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the landfill gas market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Bioenergy Market Projected to Cross $217.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%

The bioenergy market size was valued at $102.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $217.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of end-use industries such as manufacturing, building & construction, transportation, and power generation fuels growth of the bioenergy market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for biomass and biofuels for efficient heat generation in Europe and North America is expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. However, some of the disadvantages of bioenergy such as high cost & space for plant setup, less efficiency of ethanol as compared to gasoline, and risk of deforestation in the future are the key factors expected to hamper growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Traction Battery Market Projected to Cross $69.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2%

The global traction battery market size was valued at $31.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing demand for electric vehicles has surged the R&D activities for enhancing battery efficiencies by improving the charge cycle and reducing the unit consumption per charge. Moreover, the emergence of batteries with high energy density has increased the competition among the traction battery manufacturers for producing highly efficient traction batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Occidental Petroleum Stock (OXY): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) increased by 7.47% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) increased by 7.47% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a bullish research report. Citi analyst Scott Gruber increased the price target...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy