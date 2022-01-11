ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Global Autonomous Ships Market To Be Driven By The Increase In Operational Safety Of Ships In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Autonomous Ships Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous ships market, assessing the market based on its segments like level of autonomy, component, ship type, fuel type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Rich Communication Services Market To Reach $12.27 Billion By 2027

According to the report, the global rich communication services industry was estimated at $1.15 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $12.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 34.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about the benefits of RCS over existing OTT services, rise in number of...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Application Container Market Expected to Reach $8,202 Million By 2025

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas Herald

Global eGRC Market To Reach $74.52 Billion By 2026

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For The Public Cloud In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud services brokerage market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, deployment model, organisation size, vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Graphene Market Growth Projection by 2027 | USD 876.8 million

Graphene Market growth is driven by increasing demand from the electronics industry. Growing pharmaceutical, oil, coatings, electronics, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific due to the growth of the commercial market, has increased the global graphene market over the forecast period. As per the report published by Allied Market Research,...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ethanolamine $794 million in 2017 CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

According to the Ethanolamine Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Oil Company#Cagr#Ccus#Download Sample Report#Chemical Petrochemical#Shell#Mnc#Ccsu#Canada Energy#Chevron
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cooling Systems Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smart Cooling Systems Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Electric Motorcycle & Scooter Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Building Automation & Control Systems Market May See Big Move | Robert Bosch, Hubbell, Legrand

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems & Others], Applications [Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings & Others] & Key Players Such as Johnson Controls, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Carrier, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hubbell, ABB, Delta Controls, Crestron Electronics, BuildingIQ, Lutron Electronics, Legrand, KMC Controls & Distech Controls etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Sports Sunglasses Market Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Sports Sunglasses Market Analysis by Type, Gender, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global sports sunglasses market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of $6.8% from 2021 to 2027. Sports sunglasses are lenses made up of polycarbonate materials that are durable, sturdy, and safe for the eyes during the physical activity owing to which it is used in sports.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Fetal Monitoring Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $4.25 Billion By 2027

Fetal monitoring devices are vital tools that are routinely used in gynecology and obstetrics interventions to examine fetal health during labor & delivery. These devices are also used to monitor three key fetal/maternal parameters such as fetal heart rate, fetal movements, and uterine contractions. The fetal monitoring market was valued...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pump Jack Market to Cross $5.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%

The pump jack market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the demand for petroleum products & crude oil owing to significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. This fuels the growth of the pump jack market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in number of mature onshore oilfields drives the growth of the pump jack market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from petroleum fuels, limitations of offshore fields, and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Leisure Travel Market Expected to Reach $1,737.3 Billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Leisure Travel Market by Traveler Type, Sales Channel, By Age Group and By Expenditure Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The global leisure travel market size was valued at $1,006.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,737.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Water Heater Market to Cross $40.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The electric water heater market size was valued at $23.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the residential & commercial building and construction activities is fueling the growth of the electric water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for electric water heater from industrial applications such as manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and others is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, rise in awareness towards use of solar powered water heaters is the key factor hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, R&D towards improving the efficiency, safety requirement, and thereby reducing operational electricity cost of electric water heater is anticipated to create opportunity for key players in the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Power Tools Market to Grow $45.2 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 5.7%

According to a research report "Power Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact by Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools, Others), Mode of Operation, Application, and Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Power Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by growing construction industry in the emerging economies, high demand for power tools in automotive industry, rising adoption of battery-powered power tools globally, and surging demand for electric fastening tools in industrial environment.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps Market (CAGR of 5.03%) By 2030

Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Synopsis:. Air operated double diaphragm pumps market is projected to earn a revenue of USD 1.92 billion by the end of the year 2027 from estimated revenue of USD 1.00 billion, with an approximate CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. An air operated...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Market Leader: Car Wash System Market (SWOT Analysis)

Car Wash System Market is projected to be worth USD 4.62 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period (2022-2030), The market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2020. Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3863. Car washing systems are the systems that are being used...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Scooter Rentals Market Outlook; Continues to Rise at Good Pace | Lime, Bird, Mobike

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lime, Bird, Gogoro, Skip Scooters, Vogo Automotive, Yellow, Dott, Mobike, MeiTuan, Spin & Niu International etc.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy